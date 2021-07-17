Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2021

Pakistan's trajectory will see it help poor nations instead of 'begging' itself: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished July 17, 2021 - Updated July 17, 2021 08:58pm
Imran says no country can become a dignified nation when it keeps relying on aid. — Picture via PTI's Twitter account
Imran says no country can become a dignified nation when it keeps relying on aid. — Picture via PTI's Twitter account

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the trajectory Pakistan is on would see it help poor nations of the world instead of "begging for financial assistance" itself.

He made these remarks during PTI’s rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as part of his party's canvassing for the general elections in AJK due on July 25.

The premier said a day will come when Pakistan would help poor nations. “Unfortunately, we have been seeking aid from foreign countries and never thought of becoming self-sufficient [ourselves]," he said. "No country can become a dignified nation when it keeps relying on aid."

In an indirect reference to his recent interview with Jonathan Swan on HBO wherein he remarked in outright negative when asked if Pakistan would allow US bases in Pakistan, Imran explained that he would not be in a position to make the “absolutely not” comment to the United States, had his properties and assets been out of Pakistan.

The prime minister, without taking any names, took a dig at "a party leader whose all assets were based abroad [so he] couldn’t take a stand for the people he was representing, adding that “I can do this because I belong to Pakistan."

He reiterated his allegation at PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif of faking his medical certificates and duping the system and fleeing the country despite being convicted by the Supreme Court.

“This is the war Pakistan is waging for the future of its generation,” he said, adding that countries where different sets of laws exist always remain in poverty.

"We are trying to bring the powerful under the rule of law," he said.

'We salute Kashmiris' courage, determination in face of Indian oppression'

Lashing out at the Indian government, PM Imran said Narendra Modi was "oppressing the people of occupied Kashmir from but the Kashmiris have persisted with determination and demonstrated courage".

"We salute you,” he told the people of Kashmir, promising that he would "raise the voice of Kashmiri people at all international forums".

The premier said he was convinced that the youth of Kashmir would never accept a corrupt person as their leader in the general election on July 25.

He further said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris such as Burhan Wani were recognised all over the world, saying that such indomitable spirit was unheard of in rest of the world.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Consultation is key
17 Jul 2021

Consultation is key

Legislative division of power does not dispense with the need for consultation.
Patriarchal elitism
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Patriarchal elitism

Why is the expression of creativity being censored instead of being harnessed?
Who controls K-Electric?
16 Jul 2021

Who controls K-Electric?

The authorities have not bothered to seriously investigate who has effective control over K-Electric.

Editorial

Chinese targeted
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Chinese targeted

THE terror attack which led to the death of Chinese nationals and locals in Dasu is yet another reminder that the...
17 Jul 2021

Housing concerns

THE State Bank has said that housing and construction finance has increased by 75pc to Rs259bn during the last ...
17 Jul 2021

Routine vaccination

A RECENT survey of countrywide routine immunisation coverage has revealed some encouraging results. According to the...
Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...