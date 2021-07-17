Dawn Logo

Recent terror wave linked with Afghan situation, says DG ISPR

Dawn.comPublished July 17, 2021 - Updated July 17, 2021 08:20pm
DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar. — DawnNewsTV/File
DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar. — DawnNewsTV/File

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that the growing number of terrorism incidents and attacks on security forces in the country were linked with the developing political situation in Afghanistan.

In an interview with TV channel 92 News, the ISPR chief was asked if the recent wave of terrorism was connected with the situation in Afghanistan or whether local outfits such as the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan Liberation Army were behind them.

"These recent events definitely have a relation with the situation developing on the other side [in Afghanistan]. As a result of our operations, there is no organised terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the leadership of all these networks is sitting across in Afghanistan and they have had the support of [Indian intelligence agency] RAW and India.

"So the recent events you saw show their (terrorists') desperation," said Gen Iftikhar.

The ISPR chief's statement comes two days after as many Pakistan Army troops were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khuda Baksh Bazaar near the coastal town of Pasni in Balochistan.

A further two days before that incident, two security personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while three others received injuries during clashes with militants in the Zewa area of Kurram tribal district.

'Brunt of Afghan instability to fall on Pakistan'

The ISPR chief said that the brunt of instability in Afghanistan would fall directly on Pakistan and that peace in the two countries was directly interlinked.

He said the challenges for Pakistan include re-emergence of terrorist organisations' sleeper cells due to the ongoing Afghan conflict and "restoration of terrorist groups in Balochistan that can nexus with hostile agencies".

Gen Iftikhar further said the regional situation was being carefully monitored and Pakistan was playing its role in Afghan peace process with "sincerity".

"We left no stone unturned in peace talks among all stakeholders," the ISPR statement quoted him as saying. However, Gen Iftikhar emphasised that Pakistan could not be a guarantor to the Afghan peace process and that Afghanistan's own stakeholders will have to decide their future.

'Measures already taken to ensure safety of country'

He spoke of Pakistan's preparations in case the security situation deteriorates from the Afghan side. "All necessary safeguards that we have to take for the safety and security of the country have been taken," he said.

Elaborating the measures taken, the ISPR chief said that fencing of the Pakistan-Afghan border was "90 per cent complete" and would be finished soon, adding that work to fence the Pakistan-Iran border was also being expedited. He said the fencing of the Afghan border would be as beneficial for Afghanistan's security as for Pakistan.

Additionally, he said that many security posts and forts had been constructed, the border control system upgraded, a modern biometric system installed and illegal crossing points on the Pakistan-Afghan border sealed.

"We have fought a long and trying war with terrorism and have gotten countless successes in it. We will not allow our hard-earned gains to be wasted," he said.

Comments (7)
CrackZacky
Jul 17, 2021 06:50pm
Such Narrative only sells with Domestic audiences. Even if true then you deserve it for doing it to others for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Jul 17, 2021 06:58pm
This confirms what we knew, that India is behind these terror attacks. A series of desperate attempts to spoil the coming peace, create chaos and harm Pakistani citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
VERVE
Jul 17, 2021 07:04pm
Quick to accuse. Slow to produce incontrovertible evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
VERVE
Jul 17, 2021 07:07pm
Lack of trust in your statements is why no country believes in you. No action taken by UN and other countries on the dossiers. Start becoming, quick to analyze and slow to accuse, to build credibility across the globe.
Reply Recommend 0
Napa K P19
Jul 17, 2021 07:09pm
Another speculation. ..
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 17, 2021 07:37pm
Such statements do not get mileage unless a proof to support is presented.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 17, 2021 07:47pm
lol why ispr ignore the video which was circulated on social media
Reply Recommend 0

