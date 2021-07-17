Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2021

Afghan ambassador’s daughter 'assaulted' in Islamabad: FO

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 17, 2021 - Updated July 17, 2021 06:32pm
The Foreign Office said that Islamabad police launched an investigation immediately after the "disturbing incident" was reported. — AFP/File
The Foreign Office said that Islamabad police launched an investigation immediately after the "disturbing incident" was reported. — AFP/File

The daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was "assaulted" and "man-handled" by unknown persons in Islamabad on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter," the Foreign Office said.

It said the security of the ambassador and his family had been beefed up, adding that law enforcement agencies were "trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice".

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign ministry said the ambassador's daughter was “abducted and tortured” before being released.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Afghanistan demanded Pakistan “to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time”.

“The Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan states with deep regret that on July 16 the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Silsila Alikhil, was kidnapped & tortured before being released. Foreign ministry condemns the act,” the statement said.

The Afghan foreign ministry added that it “expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.”

It urged the Pakistan “to take immediate necessary actions” to ensure full security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

“We urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time,” the Afghan ministry said.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that the Afghan ambassador's daughter was a young woman who "should not face ANY obstacle in walking about in central Islamabad".

She termed the incident an attack on Pakistan and the values the country stood for.

"Hope the interior ministry immediately provides enhanced security to such soft targets. Pakistan is already facing instability from the fallout of escalating violence in Afghanistan which is why Afghan-led peace is important next door," she said.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Consultation is key
17 Jul 2021

Consultation is key

Legislative division of power does not dispense with the need for consultation.
Patriarchal elitism
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Patriarchal elitism

Why is the expression of creativity being censored instead of being harnessed?
Who controls K-Electric?
16 Jul 2021

Who controls K-Electric?

The authorities have not bothered to seriously investigate who has effective control over K-Electric.

Editorial

Chinese targeted
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Chinese targeted

THE terror attack which led to the death of Chinese nationals and locals in Dasu is yet another reminder that the...
17 Jul 2021

Housing concerns

THE State Bank has said that housing and construction finance has increased by 75pc to Rs259bn during the last ...
17 Jul 2021

Routine vaccination

A RECENT survey of countrywide routine immunisation coverage has revealed some encouraging results. According to the...
Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...