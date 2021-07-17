Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2021

15 Chinese officials part of Dasu incident investigation: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished July 17, 2021 - Updated July 17, 2021 03:37pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that 15 Chinese officials have been included in the ongoing investigation on the Dasu bus tragedy in which 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rashid said that a 15-member team of Chinese investigators had arrived yesterday and visited the incident site with security agency officials.

"The investigation of the event is at its final stages and the highest institutions of Pakistan are investigating it. Fifteen individuals from China have been included [in the investigation] as well," the interior minister said.

Rashid said that the Chinese government had also been taken on board and was being informed about updates as they were received.

"We completely reassure the Chinese government that these culprits, hidden hands and enemies of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and China-Pakistan friendship will never be forgiven at any cost."

Thirteen people – including nine Chinese nationals, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary and two locals – were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of the 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion on Wednesday.

Although the Foreign Office had initially termed the incident an accident, the government later said traces of explosives had been found, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry saying "terrorism could not be ruled out."

China had later announced that it was sending a team to Pakistan to deal with the aftermath of the incident. “Today China will send a cross-departmental joint working group to Pakistan to help with relevant work,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said at a media briefing in Beijing.

The interior minister said that the two countries shared an "all-weather friendship" that could not be affected by such events.

Rashid said a similar effort, to impact Pakistan's relationship with China, had failed in Quetta, referring to a blast at the Serena Hotel at a time when the Chinese ambassador was visiting.

"They were successful in their scheme in Dasu but this success is temporary because our relations with China are higher than the Himalayas."

The people involved in the incident would be brought under the ambit of law and exposed, the interior minister said, adding that arrests had been made from Lahore.

Elaborating on other measures in the wake of the incident, he said the prime minister had instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit China and the Ministry of Interior had directed security agencies to increase the protection of Chinese workers in Pakistan.

Rashid claimed that the Dasu incident was planned days before a meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of CPEC — originally scheduled for Friday (July 16). The meeting was subsequently postponed in the incident's aftermath.

Situation at Chaman border

Questioned about the situation at the Chaman border, Rashid said the interior ministry was looking after border management and all institutions were alert and prepared to take on any eventuality.

"At the moment no incident has happened that merits serious notice," he said.

The interior minister also said some arrests had been made in Peshawar when questioned on the display of Afghan Taliban flags in some areas.

Regarding the Afghan issue, Rashid stressed that peace in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan had a clear stance that it would not allow its land to be used against Afghanistan or "allow anyone else's land to be used against us".

The interior minister also rubbished reports of thousands of fake passports issued by the Federal Investigation Agency. He said those responsible for issuing "a few hundred fake passports" had been arrested.

"Three people had been arrested earlier, five more have been arrested and 19 people have been sent show-cause notices," Rashid said.

He also said instructions had been issued and some time given to illegal residents with expired visas and fake identity cards to leave the country without facing fines.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ayesha
Jul 17, 2021 02:38pm
Mr Rashid , what about the land scam you were accused of ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 17, 2021 02:41pm
I have following questions: 1. Was it a security mishap? 2. Was it an inside job that alerted our enemies? 3. Was it a preplanned attack by our enemies? 4. Why no extra security was provided to Chinese? 5. What lessons we have learned from this incident?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 17, 2021 02:47pm
India is behind this cowardly terrorist act.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Consultation is key
17 Jul 2021

Consultation is key

Legislative division of power does not dispense with the need for consultation.
Patriarchal elitism
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Patriarchal elitism

Why is the expression of creativity being censored instead of being harnessed?
Who controls K-Electric?
16 Jul 2021

Who controls K-Electric?

The authorities have not bothered to seriously investigate who has effective control over K-Electric.

Editorial

Chinese targeted
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Chinese targeted

THE terror attack which led to the death of Chinese nationals and locals in Dasu is yet another reminder that the...
17 Jul 2021

Housing concerns

THE State Bank has said that housing and construction finance has increased by 75pc to Rs259bn during the last ...
17 Jul 2021

Routine vaccination

A RECENT survey of countrywide routine immunisation coverage has revealed some encouraging results. According to the...
Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...