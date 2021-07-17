Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2021

Pakistan hit back after ODI humiliation to win first T20

AgenciesPublished July 17, 2021 - Updated July 17, 2021 07:43am
NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan’s bowling hero and player-of-the-match Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) celebrates with wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of Matt Parkinson (right) to end England’s innings during the first Twenty20 International at Trent Bridge on Friday. — AP
NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan’s bowling hero and player-of-the-match Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) celebrates with wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of Matt Parkinson (right) to end England’s innings during the first Twenty20 International at Trent Bridge on Friday. — AP

NOTTINGHAM: A lightning-fast opening stand of 150 in 15 overs between captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set up Pakistan’s 31-run win over England in the first Twenty20 International at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Babar hit 85 from 49 balls and Rizwan 63 from 41 in a Pakistan record total of 232-6.

England, in reply, lost four wickets in the first seven overs, and their hopes flickered thanks only to Liam Livingstone, who hit a record-breaking 103 from just 43 deliveries. But he was seventh man out in the 17th over and England were soon all out for 201 with four balls left.

England’s senior stars returned from self-isolation but failed to copy the domination their second string achieved against Pakistan in the preceding One-day International series.

While England’s big boys sat out the ODIs because of a coronavirus outbreak, a makeshift side of county players and fringe internationals overwhelmed Pakistan 3-0. With isolation over, only four of the B side were retained and none managed to contribute much.

Livingstone, from the main squad, shone with his century in a losing effort.

Pakistan rebounded from the ODI humiliation, and after being asked to bat first, Babar and Rizwan received good support from Sohaib Maqsood (19 from seven balls), Fakhar Zaman (26 from eight), and Mohamad Hafeez (24 from 10) as they easily eclipsed their previous highest T20 International score of 205 in 2018 and last April.

England’s chase was undermined early when opener Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali were out for one run apiece.

Livingstone’s 42-ball century, the fastest by an Englishman in T20s, arrived with his ninth six — more than the rest of the team combined — but he was out next ball to a boundary catch by Shaheen Shah Afridi at 183-7 in the 17th over, and so went England.

Livingstone’s catch was one of five on the boundary, two of them taken by player-of-the-match Shaheen, who also contributed 3-30, including a caught and bowled.

Shadab Khan also starred in the field with 3-52, a catch, and a direct-throw run out of Tom Curran.

The second game is on Sunday at Headingley, Leeds.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN:

M. Rizwan c Bairstow b Gregory 63

Babar Azam c Bairstow b Willey 83

S. Maqsood c Willey b Curran 19

F. Zaman c Roy b Mahmood 26

Mohammad Hafeez b Curran 24

Azam Khan not out 5

Imad Wasim run out 3

EXTRAS: (LB-4, W-3) 7

TOTAL: (for six wkts, 20 overs) 232

FALL OF WKTS: 1-150 (Rizwan), 2-169 (Sohaib), 3-175 (Babar), 4-221 (Hafeez), 5-221 (Fakhar), 6-232 (Imad).

DID NOT BAT: Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

BOWLING: Willey 4-0-39-1 (2w); Mahmood 4-0-46-1 (1w); Curran 4-0-47-2; Gregory 2-0-25-1; Parkinson 4-0-47-0; Livingstone 2-0-24-0.

ENGLAND:

J.J. Roy c Babar b Shadab 32

D.J. Malan c and Shaheen 1

J.M. Bairstow c Imad b Shaheen 11

Moeen Ali c Haris b Hasnain 1

L.S. Livingstone c Shaheen b Shadab 103

E.J.G. Morgan c Haris b Imad 16

L. Gregory c Shaheen b Shadab 10

D.J. Willey c Shadab b Haris 16

T.K. Curran run out 1

S. Mahmood not out 0

M.W. Parkinson b Shaheen 0

EXTRAS: (LB-1, W-9) 10

TOTAL: (all out, 19.2 overs) 201

FALL OF WKTS: 1-12 (Malan), 2-42 (Bairstow), 3-48 (Moeen), 4-82 (Roy), 5-133 (Morgan), 6-177 (Gregory), 7-183 (Livingstone), 8-191 (Curran), 9-201 (Willey), 10-201 (Parkinson).

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 4-0-46-1; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3.2-0-30-3 (1w); Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-28-1 (1w); Haris Rauf 4-0-44-1 (1w); Shadab Khan 4-0-52-3 (2w).

UMPIRES: D.J. Millns (England) and M.J. Saggers (England).

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi.

SECOND MATCH: Headingley, Sunday (6:30pm PST)

THIRD MATCH: Old Trafford, Tuesday (10:30pm PST).

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Consultation is key
17 Jul 2021

Consultation is key

Legislative division of power does not dispense with the need for consultation.
Patriarchal elitism
17 Jul 2021

Patriarchal elitism

Why is the expression of creativity being censored instead of being harnessed?
Who controls K-Electric?
16 Jul 2021

Who controls K-Electric?

The authorities have not bothered to seriously investigate who has effective control over K-Electric.

Editorial

17 Jul 2021

Chinese targeted

THE terror attack which led to the death of Chinese nationals and locals in Dasu is yet another reminder that the...
17 Jul 2021

Housing concerns

THE State Bank has said that housing and construction finance has increased by 75pc to Rs259bn during the last ...
17 Jul 2021

Routine vaccination

A RECENT survey of countrywide routine immunisation coverage has revealed some encouraging results. According to the...
Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...