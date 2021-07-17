Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2021

Shops in Saudi Arabia can stay open during prayer times: local media

ReutersPublished July 17, 2021 - Updated July 17, 2021 12:32am
People wearing protective face masks and gloves shop at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 11, 2020. — Reuters/File.
People wearing protective face masks and gloves shop at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 11, 2020. — Reuters/File.

Shops in Saudi Arabia may now stay open during prayer times, a leading government-linked newspaper said on Friday, relaxing the kingdom's strict rules on closing shops and businesses for prayer five times a day.

It is the latest in a series of social and economic reforms intended to modernise the kingdom and boost the private sector's contribution to its oil-dependent economy.

The decision, taken by the Council of Saudi Chambers, will end decades where all shops had to shut for at least half an hour during five daily prayers.

“To prevent crowding, gatherings, long waiting under preventive measures to fight coronavirus and to maintain the health of shoppers, we urge shop owners and businesses to remain open through all working hours, including prayer times,” Okaz cited a circular by the official business federation.

The Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has pledged to revive a more “moderate Islam”.

He has loosened ultra-rigorous social restrictions by scaling back the role of religious morality police, permitting public concerts, lifting a ban on cinema and allowing women to drive.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Science report card
Updated 16 Jul 2021

Science report card

One wonders whether the authors of the general science textbooks have had any experience teaching in early childhood programmes.
Culture of corruption
16 Jul 2021

Culture of corruption

Avarice is so deeply entrenched that it drives out all other considerations.
Eyewash most foul
16 Jul 2021

Eyewash most foul

There’s the rich getting richer, all in the name of a good cause.
Mental health goals
15 Jul 2021

Mental health goals

Hopefully, the government’s mental health initiative will prove to be a game changer.

Editorial

Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...
15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.