147 activists of nationalist parties get bail in Bahria Town rioting case

An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted bail to 147 leaders and activists of nationalist parties arrested in cases pertaining to allegedly resorting to violence, ransacking and torching private properties in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) during their protest against the real estate giant.

Police had booked leaders and activists of several nationalist parties, part of an alliance under the umbrella of the Sindh Action Committee, for allegedly torching restaurants, shops and vehicles, and looting money from ATMs during their protest on the M-9 motorway on June 6.

On Friday, as many as 147 suspects moved bail applications before the administrative judge of ATCs, seeking grant of post-arrest bail.

They were in prison on judicial remand.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge granted post-arrest bail to each applicant against a surety of Rs20,000 each. The judge directed the prison authorities to release them forthwith if their custody was not required in any other case.

According to the prosecution, the station house officer of the Gadap City police station stated that leaders of the Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Jeay Sindh Mahaz and other nationalist groups had announced to stage a protest on the M-9 motorway against BTK.

The complainant, Inspector Ashraf Jan, stated that Qadir Magsi, Jalal Mehmood Shah, Sanan Qureshi and other leaders along with 8,000 to 10,000 people reached BTK in vehicles and removed the safety barriers, resorted to ransacking and burnt the main gate of the housing society on June 6.

The prosection said police resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling to disperse the protestors, of whom some opened straight fire at the police with the intention to kill them, causing fear and terror.

It stated that Inspector Jan and Inspector Nisar Ahmed had received bullet injuries in the incident, while other policemen also got hurt. Later, the protestors allegedly entered BTK, where they looted money from ATMs and set ablaze private commercial properties.

A case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to murder), 435 [mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees or (in case of agricultural produce) 10 rupees], 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 337-A(i) (Shajjah) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.