Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2021

Afghan leaders leave for Doha seeking to revive stalled peace talks

ReutersPublished July 16, 2021 - Updated July 16, 2021 08:00pm
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation says "we hope that the Taliban side will see this as an opportunity and know that there will be no peace with continued capturing of districts". — Reuters/File
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation says "we hope that the Taliban side will see this as an opportunity and know that there will be no peace with continued capturing of districts". — Reuters/File

A delegation of Afghan political leaders led by top peace official Abdullah Abdullah left for Qatar on Friday to attempt to breathe life into stalled talks with the Taliban as violence escalates around the country.

Abdullah, head of the country's High Council for National Reconciliation and former government chief executive, said that even as conflict rose and districts toppled to the Taliban insurgents, peace needed to be sought at the negotiating table.

"We hope that the Taliban side will see this as an opportunity and know that there will be no peace with continued capturing of districts," he said at Kabul's airport before departing.

"The result of peace can only be achieved at the negotiating table (and) despite all the pain that our people are suffering today... we believe there is still a chance for peace."

Clashes between the Taliban and government forces have intensified as US-led international forces have been withdrawing. The Taliban have encircled several provincial capitals, and captured several districts and border crossings in the north and west.

Meetings in Qatar's capital between Afghan government and Taliban negotiators have been taking place in recent weeks but officials have cautioned there are few signs of substantive progress as time runs out before foreign troops withdraw by September.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Friday that it had postponed another highly anticipated meeting on Afghan peace that had been scheduled to begin in Islamabad this week with Afghan leaders. It said it would set new dates after next week's Eid religious holiday.

Clashes continued around Afghanistan, including in southern Kandahar province where the Taliban on Wednesday captured Spin Boldak, a crucial area along the border with Pakistan. Officials described heavy clashes and both sides claimed to be in control of the area on Friday.

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash near the border crossing, an Afghan commander said.

Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said Afghan forces had retaken the area, but Qari Yosuf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesperson, said in a statement the militants still had control of Spin Boldak.

afghan peace
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Jul 16, 2021 08:30pm
Hopefully, he will listen to PMIK and save his puppet government.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Science report card
Updated 16 Jul 2021

Science report card

One wonders whether the authors of the general science textbooks have had any experience teaching in early childhood programmes.
Culture of corruption
16 Jul 2021

Culture of corruption

Avarice is so deeply entrenched that it drives out all other considerations.
Eyewash most foul
16 Jul 2021

Eyewash most foul

There’s the rich getting richer, all in the name of a good cause.
Mental health goals
15 Jul 2021

Mental health goals

Hopefully, the government’s mental health initiative will prove to be a game changer.

Editorial

Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...
15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.