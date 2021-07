16 Jul 2021 Taliban advance This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.

16 Jul 2021 Uncivilised politics THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...

16 Jul 2021 Dangerous water supply SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...

15 Jul 2021 Expediting litigation COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...

15 Jul 2021 Electric motorcycles THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...