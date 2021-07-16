Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2021

Pakistan denies allegation of threatening Afghan forces against dislodging Taliban from border

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 16, 2021 - Updated July 16, 2021 12:43pm
To Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan acknowledged the Afghan government's "rights to undertake actions on its sovereign territory". — Photo courtesy Radio Pak
To Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan acknowledged the Afghan government's "rights to undertake actions on its sovereign territory". — Photo courtesy Radio Pak

Pakistan has denied allegations by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh that the Pakistan Air Force had issued an official warning to Afghan security forces to repel any action by the latter to dislodge the Taliban from the border crossing of Spin Boldak.

Such allegations "undermine Pakistan’s sincere efforts to play its part in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution" for restoring peace in the war-torn country, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday.

Saleh had made the allegations in a tweet on Thursday, also claiming that the Pakistan Air Force was providing air support to the Taliban in certain areas.

"Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas," he had tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he had added: "If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force & Pak Army warning to d Afg side not to retake Spin Boldak I am ready to share evidence through DM."

The FO denied the allegations on Friday, stating that the Afghan side had conveyed to Pakistan its intention of carrying out an air operation inside its territory adjacent to the Chaman border.

"Pakistan responded positively to [the] Afghan Government’s right to act in its territory. In spite of very close border operations normally not acceded to by internationally accepted norms/ standards/ procedures, Pakistan took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population."

Pakistan acknowledged the Afghan government's "rights to undertake actions on its sovereign territory," it added.

In the statement, the FO recalled that recently, Pakistan had rescued 40 Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel, who had fled into the country.

They were returned to the Afghan government with "respect and dignity, with a declared offer to ANDSF to provide all logistical support as requested," the FO said.

It added that Pakistan remained "committed to peace in Afghanistan and shall continue to endeavour towards this end irrespective of the detractors."

"It is, however, important that at this critical juncture, all energies are focused on achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan," the FO stressed.

Border closure

These developments came two days after the closure of the Chaman border — a key frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan — amid reports of the Taliban capturing the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak.

Pakistan had sealed its border with Afghanistan on Wednesday after Taliban militants wrested control from Afghan forces of the border town of Wesh that sits opposite the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

“Wesh Mandi, which has great importance for Afghan trade with Pakistan and other countries besides business activities, has been captured by the Taliban,” an official of the Chaman administration had told Dawn at the time, quoting reports pouring into his town.

The border was briefly opened on Thursday, on what officials described as "humanitarian grounds", as hundreds of people remained stranded on both sides of the border.

Peace conference

The allegations by the Afghan vice president and the rebuttal from Pakistan also precede a three-day Afghan peace conference that Pakistan will be hosting over the weekend, starting from tomorrow (Saturday).

According to Tolo News, 21 prominent Afghan leaders, including Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Salahuddin Rabbani, Ismail Khan, Ata Mohammad Noor, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Batur Dostum and Mirwais Yasini, have been invited to the conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday, inviting him and other leaders to the conference.

The Taliban, however, have not been invited.

The FO spokesperson had clarified in a statement on Thursday that Taliban were not among the invitees as they had already visited Pakistan many times and held detailed discussions on the peace process.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansoor
Jul 16, 2021 01:10pm
Playing with fire is in our genes and we keep snakes as pets.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Jul 16, 2021 01:14pm
This is what happens when you unnecessarily poke your nose in neighbors affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Jul 16, 2021 01:15pm
Cat is out of the Bag
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 16, 2021 01:17pm
Pakistan should be careful. Such illogical sound bites are only to produce headlines elsewhere and right now some are trying their best to show that Pakistan and Taliban are the same. The victims eventually are the afghans who do not know who their friends are.
Reply Recommend 0
ghazi
Jul 16, 2021 01:20pm
the Afghanistan authorities and armed forces have to find an excuse for not having been able to fight the Taliban so the ploy of blaming Pakistan is always handy. we also heard that the Ghani's government is expecting that India will be sending its armed forces to fight the Taliban. we look forward to see it happen.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Science report card
Updated 16 Jul 2021

Science report card

One wonders whether the authors of the general science textbooks have had any experience teaching in early childhood programmes.
Culture of corruption
16 Jul 2021

Culture of corruption

Avarice is so deeply entrenched that it drives out all other considerations.
Eyewash most foul
16 Jul 2021

Eyewash most foul

There’s the rich getting richer, all in the name of a good cause.
Mental health goals
15 Jul 2021

Mental health goals

Hopefully, the government’s mental health initiative will prove to be a game changer.

Editorial

Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...
15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.