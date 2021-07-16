Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2021

Saudi Arabia smashes Covid fraud ring ahead of Haj

AFPPublished July 16, 2021 - Updated July 16, 2021 09:05am
Some 60,000 Saudi residents with vaccine certificates will join this year’s religious pilgrimage. — AFP
Some 60,000 Saudi residents with vaccine certificates will join this year’s religious pilgrimage. — AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 120 people suspected of supplying or procuring fraudulent coronavirus vaccine and test certificates, official media said on Thursday, two days before a tightly controlled Haj.

The state-run SPA news agency said nine health ministry officials are among the accused, who have all pleaded guilty.

Some 60,000 Saudi residents with vaccine certificates will join this year’s religious pilgrimage, the second time the gathering has been massively curtailed because of the pandemic.

The suspects in the fraudulent certificates case are alleged to have used social media to advertise their services.

These included changing infection status, vaccination status and whether one dose or two had been administered, SPA reported.

Twenty-one people — nine Saudi citizens and 12 residents — are accused of acting as intermediaries in the fraud.

Those accused of using the illicit services are 76 citizens and 16 residents.

Saudi authorities announced in July that two health ministry officials were among several suspects arrested in a similar conspiracy to change coronavirus data illegally. A criminal investigation was begun into that case, but the number of suspects has not been disclosed.

More than 21 million coronavirus vaccine does have been administered in the Gulf nation of 34 million people, according to health ministry data published on Thursday.

On Wednesday the ministry announced 1,226 new cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 504,960 and the cumulative death toll to 8,020.

Only the vaccinated will be able to enter government buildings, educational establishments or entertainment venues or use public transport as of August.

And only vaccinated workers in both the public and private sectors will be allowed to return to the workplace.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Science report card
Updated 16 Jul 2021

Science report card

One wonders whether the authors of the general science textbooks have had any experience teaching in early childhood programmes.
Culture of corruption
16 Jul 2021

Culture of corruption

Avarice is so deeply entrenched that it drives out all other considerations.
Eyewash most foul
16 Jul 2021

Eyewash most foul

There’s the rich getting richer, all in the name of a good cause.
Mental health goals
15 Jul 2021

Mental health goals

Hopefully, the government’s mental health initiative will prove to be a game changer.

Editorial

Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...
15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.