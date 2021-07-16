Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2021

PN Ship Zulfiquar visits Portsmouth

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 16, 2021 - Updated July 16, 2021 09:29am
A screengrab from a video showing Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy Twitter
A screengrab from a video showing Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar, along with an embarked helicopter, recently visited Ports­mouth, United Kingdom, as part of the Navy’s overseas deployment.

According to information reaching here, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from the Royal Navy, the deputy high commissioner and the defence and national adviser of Pakistan in the United Kingdom.

After the port visit, PNS Zulfiquar participated in the third PN-RN Bilateral Naval Exercise (White Star-III) with Royal Navy Ship HMS Tyne off Portsmouth. The exercise enc­ompassed advanced maritime man­oeuvres, including maritime int­e­r­diction operations (MIO) Boar­ding and Force Protection drills. The exercise was aimed at enhancing military cooperation through naval eng­a­gement and augmenting interoperability between the two navies.

During its stay at the port, Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid, along with Commanding Officer Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Commander Naval Base Portsmouth Cdre J.J. Bailey. During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contributions of Pak­istan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged.

The Mission Commander also conveyed good wishes from the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of the UK in general and Royal Navy in particular.

The Mission Commander extended his gratitude for the wholehearted support provided in making the ship’s stay comfortable.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom, Moazzam Ali Khan, visited PNS Zulfiquar and interacted with the Mission Commander.

The visit of PNS Zulfiquar to the United Kingdom will foster navy-to-navy relations and will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic and military relations between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Science report card
Updated 16 Jul 2021

Science report card

One wonders whether the authors of the general science textbooks have had any experience teaching in early childhood programmes.
Culture of corruption
16 Jul 2021

Culture of corruption

Avarice is so deeply entrenched that it drives out all other considerations.
Eyewash most foul
16 Jul 2021

Eyewash most foul

There’s the rich getting richer, all in the name of a good cause.
Mental health goals
15 Jul 2021

Mental health goals

Hopefully, the government’s mental health initiative will prove to be a game changer.

Editorial

Taliban advance
16 Jul 2021

Taliban advance

This time all regional states must make efforts to prevent a collapse of order in Afghanistan.
16 Jul 2021

Uncivilised politics

THE quality of political discourse in our country has plunged to a new low. In the current climate of toxicity,...
16 Jul 2021

Dangerous water supply

SOME half a dozen deaths of people infected with Naegleria fowleri — the lethal ‘brain-eating’ amoeba that...
15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.