Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2021

Security forces rescue 5 abducted labourers in operation in Kurram: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 11:28pm
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was still ongoing to apprehend or eliminate the remaining terrorists in the area. — AFP/File
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was still ongoing to apprehend or eliminate the remaining terrorists in the area. — AFP/File

Security forces on Thursday rescued five labourers who were part of a group of 16 abducted by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district last month, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the 16 labourers were "abducted by unknown terrorists" on June 26 while they were working at the site of a cell phone tower in Kurram. Ten of them were released the next day while the body of one of them was also found, it added.

"To rescue the remaining five abducted labourers, security forces launched [a] series of intelligence-based operations (IBO) in highly inhospitable terrain under extreme weather conditions. Terrorists were continuously tracked and pursued," the statement said.

In one such IBO on Tuesday, three terrorists were killed and two Frontier Corps officials — Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal — were martyred.

"With determination, security forces continued the pursuit of terrorists and on July 15, during another exchange of fire, successfully rescued five abducted labourers," the ISPR said.

It further said that the operation was still ongoing to apprehend or eliminate the remaining terrorists in the area.

"Security forces are consistently endeavouring to ensure the security and well-being of our innocent civilians who have been wholeheartedly supporting the security forces in fighting the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.

Earlier this week, officials had told Dawn that a militant commander who had joined the so-called Islamic State (IS) group was involved in the kidnapping of the labourers. They said the kidnappers released video footage of the captives in which they demanded ransom for their release.

A senior official dealing with the security situation in the area confirmed presence of militant groups, including IS, in central part of Kurram.

The central part of Kurram district, which is adjacent to Khyber and Orakzai tribal districts, was a sanctuary of various militant outfits.

Security forces had conducted multiple operations against militants and the area was de-notified as a conflict zone in 2011.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growing vulnerabilities
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Growing vulnerabilities

The fact is that the same numbers the govt was touting a few months ago are today painting a changing picture.
Strip the shroud
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Strip the shroud

Afghanistan will remain a state but no nation.
Killing cash cows
15 Jul 2021

Killing cash cows

The government must encourage, and not dishearten, freelancers.
China’s third revolution
14 Jul 2021

China’s third revolution

China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative is a manifestation of China’s growing geopolitical ambitions.

Editorial

15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.
Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...