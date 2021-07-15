Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2021

65 more cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi on July 12 and 13: KU institute

Imtiaz AliPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 08:17pm
Women wait for their turn to receive a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at Expo Centre in Karachi. — AFP/File
Women wait for their turn to receive a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at Expo Centre in Karachi. — AFP/File

Another 65 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karachi, taking the total to 100, after 35 cases were confirmed earlier.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at the University of Karachi, which tested 2,062 samples sent by the Sindh Health Department on July 12 and 13, said in a statement on Thursday that 163 results came back positive. Of these, genotyping of "randomly selected 94 positive samples of Covid-19 revealed 65 cases of Delta variant, which makes 69 per cent of total samples tested," it said.

Director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at KU, Professor Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary, while sharing the results, said that besides the Delta variant, two cases of the Beta (South African) variant, two cases of a wild-type variant and 25 cases of unidentified variants were also confirmed.

"The 25 [cases] may be Delta Plus variant or a new variant," the statement quoted Choudhary as saying. "The presence of Sars-CoV-2 Delta variant has already been confirmed in the Sindh province and its local transmission is evident from the recently identified cluster," he added.

Read: What we know so far about the Covid-19 Delta variant and its sub-lineage Delta Plus

The statement noted that 15pc of samples collected between June 25 and July 9 had turned out to be Delta variant cases in a previous genotyping analysis. "Its proportion in positive cases is rapidly increasing," it observed.

"Researchers of the National Institute of Virology are constantly monitoring the spread of this variant in the metropolis, which is really a matter of concern," the statement added.

Earlier this week, the Sindh Health Department confirmed that 35 Delta variant cases were reported in Karachi.

It said "severe symptoms" of the virus had been observed in people who were confirmed to be suffering from the Delta variant.

Editorial: Pakistan is lucky not to have plunged into an all-out disaster yet, but Delta variant can take us there

On Wednesday, the Sindh government reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the province, closing down schools and indoor dining, as Karachi's positivity rate was recorded as 17.11pc.

Over the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 2,545 cases — a massive 28.5 per cent increase over the 1,980 cases reported a day ago.

This is the first time the country has reported more than 2,500 infections since May 29, when 2,697 cases were reported. Of the new cases, 1,420, or 55.7pc were reported in Sindh.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growing vulnerabilities
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Growing vulnerabilities

The fact is that the same numbers the govt was touting a few months ago are today painting a changing picture.
Strip the shroud
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Strip the shroud

Afghanistan will remain a state but no nation.
Killing cash cows
15 Jul 2021

Killing cash cows

The government must encourage, and not dishearten, freelancers.
China’s third revolution
14 Jul 2021

China’s third revolution

China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative is a manifestation of China’s growing geopolitical ambitions.

Editorial

15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.
Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...