Israeli club Beitar calls off friendly after Barcelona refuses to play in contested Jerusalem

APPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 06:05pm
Beitar owner Moshe Hogeg says he was forced to cancel the match “with great sadness” because he refused to give in to what he said was a “political” demand. — AP/File

The owner of Israel’s Beitar football club says he has called off a friendly match with Barcelona over the Catalan club's refusal to hold the event in contested Jerusalem.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, annexed it in a move not recognised internationally, and considers the entire city its capital. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and the city’s status is one of the thorniest issues in the decades-long conflict.

Beitar owner Moshe Hogeg said he was forced to cancel the match “with great sadness” because he refused to give in to what he said was a “political” demand.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion expressed support for the decision, saying teams that intend to “boycott” Jerusalem should be barred from Israel altogether.

There was no immediate comment from Barcelona.

Beitar is the only major Israeli football club to have never signed an Arab player, and its hardcore fans have a history of racist chants. Hogeg, who purchased the team in 2018, has vowed to combat racism and sideline the club’s anti-Arab fans.

Argentina cancelled a World Cup warmup match with Israel in 2018 following pro-Palestinian protests. Some Israeli officials accused Lionel Messi and his teammates of caving to terrorism.

Global football body FIFA later imposed a year-long ban on Jibril Rajoub, the head of Palestinian football, for allegedly inciting fans against Argentina. Rajoub called the ban biased and “absurd”.

FIFA said Rajoub had “incited hatred and violence” by calling on football fans to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the time players felt “totally attacked, violated” after images emerged of the team’s white and sky-blue striped jerseys stained with red paint resembling blood.

F Nawaz
Jul 15, 2021 06:24pm
Palestinians should look elsewhere besides the 'ummah' for support. Well done Barcelona.
Umar
Jul 15, 2021 06:44pm
Beitar did play a couple of Muslim Chechens... once. Their supporters gave the two players hell and then walked out of a game in protest when one of the players scored a goal. Football in general has some pretty terrible fans, like bottom of the barrel stuff. And even by those standards, Beitar's fans are a special breed. I imagine the Indians here would love to support them.
Justice For All
Jul 15, 2021 06:45pm
Respect to those Barcelona - when you fight for independence and right to exist should be no double standards. Argentina, Ireland & Spain understand this however it is a real shame many Indians don't agree with this despite their history of colonial rule.
