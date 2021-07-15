Dawn Logo

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.4 per litre

Dawn.comPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 05:55pm
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill said that the premier had decided to give the public "huge relief" by not raising prices based on the recommendations of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (​Ogra). — Reuters/File
The government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs5.40 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.54 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light-diesel oil (LDO) were increased by Rs1.39 and Rs1.27, respectively. The new price for petrol will be Rs118.09 per litre, diesel will be Rs116.5 per litre, kerosene will be Rs87.14 and that of LDO will be Rs84.67.

The change was shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, who said that the premier had decided to give the public "huge relief" by not raising prices based on the recommendations of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (​Ogra).

He disclosed that Ogra, in view of rising petroleum prices in the international market over the last few months, had recommended that the price of petrol be increased by Rs11.4 per litre. "Contrary to Ogra's recommendations, the prime minister only approved an increase of Rs5.40 per litre keeping in view public interest," he tweeted.

The government would "endure the burden" that would arise due to not increasing the prices in line with Ogra's recommendations and "giving the public maximum relief", Gill added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government had "no choice" but to increase the petrol price in view of the rate in international markets.

However, petrol prices in Pakistan were still the lowest in the region, he said.

This is the second time the prices of petroleum products have increased in the last 15 days. The government had previously increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to 4.7 per cent at the beginning of July to pass on "partial impact" of rise in international prices.

The ex-depot price of petrol was increased by Rs2 per litre and that of HSD by Rs1.44 per litre. The ex-depot price of kerosene was increased by Rs3.86 per litre and that of LDO by Rs3.72 per litre, respectively.

The government had to reduce its tax on petrol and diesel to allow a minimum increase.

The finance ministry said at the time that the government maintained the practice of keeping the prices of petroleum products at an affordable level and had given up Rs252.4 billion petroleum levy it could have collected against the budgeted Rs30 per litre on all products. The ministry perhaps, however, did not know that under the existing law, it could collect Rs30 per litre petroleum levy only on petrol and diesel while its maximum rate on kerosene and LDO could not increase beyond Rs8-10 per litre.

It said Ogra had been recommending a substantial increase in the prices of petroleum products since May 1, corresponding to the increase in prices of petroleum products in the international market. However, the government absorbed the impact of increase by making adjustments in sales tax and petroleum levy. Currently, the petroleum levy rates are at the lowest level of the last six years, the finance ministry had said.

Falcon1
Jul 15, 2021 06:20pm
In case anyone starts moaning about these price hikes, Petrol in the US is now selling at 10-year high of nearly $4 a gallon for ordinary 89 Octane variety! Thats Rs. 640 per gallon!
Abdullah
Jul 15, 2021 06:22pm
Thank you imran khan.
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 15, 2021 06:24pm
To which country is our PM travelling to on the 31st July, to present us another gift by increasing the petroleum products prices further?
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Jul 15, 2021 06:30pm
Petrol in Germany 1,67 Euro = 315 PkR. Petrol in India 106 InR= 227 PkR. Petrol in Pakistan = 118 pkR.
Abbas shah
Jul 15, 2021 06:37pm
Fleecing the masses ,already down under ,high cost of every commodity in Pakistan.Mr Tarin &PM to respond!!Why ,daylight crime ,snatching &theft are on the rise even Capital city!!
Farhan
Jul 15, 2021 06:38pm
Petrol bomb exploided on nation...
Raheel Malik
Jul 15, 2021 06:41pm
PM Khan is forgetting that only Army personal have gotten the 25 percent increment in salaries. The salaries of the rest of government employees and civilians are stagnant just like before. It is just an additional burden on all us and nothing else.
