UAE declares attestation of Covid-19 vaccine certificates mandatory for Pakistani visitors

Revising its travel conditions for visitors from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates has conveyed to the Government of Pakistan to bind all visitors from August 1 to get their vaccination certificates attested from the Foreign Office and the UAE embassy before proceeding with other paperwork.

In a letter dated July 14, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the Embassy of the UAE in Islamabad wrote to the Pakistan government: “… as per the recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi, Government of United Arab Emirates that from 1st August 2021, it is mandatory to carry UAE Embassy attested vaccine certificates for Covid-19 issued by the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counselor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad attestation before traveling to UAE.”

Confirming the authenticity of the letter, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan will extend all out cooperation to the UAE, adding that the FO will also provide assistance to Pakistanis to get their Covid-19 certificates attested from the Foreign Office before sending the same to the UAE Embassy.

“We have also contacted Saudi Arabia to register Chinese vaccines for Pakistanis,” he added.

In its order issued last month, the UAE had extended a ban on inbound flights from 14 countries including Pakistan till July 21, 2021.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority had said that flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan, would remain suspended until July 21, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it added that cargo flights as well as business and charter flights would be exempted from the suspension.

The countries facing the ban on flights till July 21 included Pakistan, India, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa.