Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2021

In Tashkent, PM Imran calls for strengthening trade ties with Uzbekistan

Dawn.comPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 02:24pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for strengthening trade ties with Uzbekistan during a two-day official visit to the country.

Addressing the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, the prime minister highlighted the relations between the two countries, stating that they go back "centuries".

"It is personally a great pleasure for me to visit Uzbekistan, a country which we are connected to culturally, historically and spiritually," he said.

He assured the business community that this relationship was just beginning to grow, voicing his appreciation for the gracious welcomed that had been extended to him upon his arrival.

"I have complaints from different business houses on my mobile phone, asking why they weren't invited on this trip," he said, adding that there was a lot of "enthusiasm" in Pakistan regarding this.

"Our business and trade relationship is going to depend on how quickly we are able to connect with each other. The Trans Afghan Railway project is the most important project for Uzbekistan and Pakistan," he said.

"For Pakistan, it connects us to Central Asia, to Uzbekistan which is the biggest of the Central Asian republics and beyond."

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, the premier said that Pakistan wanted a political settlement in the neighbouring country for "mutually beneficial" connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. "For the business community, it will raise the standard of living in both the countries," he said.

He said that he was a student in England when the European Union was formed and he had noted that the standard of living went up in all the countries which became a part of the bloc.

"Their trade increased with their neighbours and the standard of living went up. This is why this trip is important for us, because of the connections that our business community will make with your business community."

He said that he was informed that many Pakistani business houses had already signed major contracts a day earlier, specifically in the textile sector. "We are all hoping that the connections between the two countries will get deeper by the time we go back," he said.

He said that the government was working on ensuring frequent flights between the countries.

PM Imran arrives in Tashkent

Earlier today, the premier arrived in Tashkent accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.

According to Radio Pakistan, talks between the leadership of the two countries will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, a number of agreements and MoUs will be signed in areas of mutual interest, including transportation of goods, cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries, trade, education, culture and tourism, the report said.

On the invitation of the Uzbek president, the prime minister will participate in the International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 15, 2021 01:53pm
Major pain for haters. Watch demo here and enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growing vulnerabilities
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Growing vulnerabilities

The fact is that the same numbers the govt was touting a few months ago are today painting a changing picture.
Strip the shroud
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Strip the shroud

Afghanistan will remain a state but no nation.
Killing cash cows
15 Jul 2021

Killing cash cows

The government must encourage, and not dishearten, freelancers.
China’s third revolution
14 Jul 2021

China’s third revolution

China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative is a manifestation of China’s growing geopolitical ambitions.

Editorial

15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.
Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...