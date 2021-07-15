Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2021

Traces of explosives found, terrorism can't be ruled out from Dasu bus incident: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 04:14pm
Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. – APP/File
Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. – APP/File
This combination photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. – AFP/Reuters
This combination photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. – AFP/Reuters

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that terrorism could not be ruled out from the Dasu bus tragedy in Kohistan, saying that initial investigations confirmed traces of explosives.

A day ago, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, had died when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of the 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion.

"Initial investigations into Dassu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives, terrorism cannot be ruled out, PM is personally supervising all developments, in this regard Govt is in close coordination with Chinese embassy we are committed to fight menace of terrorism together," he wrote on Twitter.

His statement came a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told his Chinese counterpart that preliminary investigation into the incident revealed it was not a consequence of a terrorist attack, according to a statement on China's foreign ministry website.

Qureshi had met Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the statement added, Yi stressed the immediate arrest of and severe punishment for perpetrators in case the incident was a terrorist attack.

Qureshi, however, said the initial probe showed that the incident was not a terrorist attack.

"He [Qureshi] said preliminary investigation shows that it's an accident and no background of terrorist attacks has been found," the statement read.

According to the statement, Yi urged for a probe into the incident and told Qureshi that "the Chinese side is shocked by the serious Chinese casualties in Pakistan today (Wednesday), hoping that the Pakistani side could quickly find out its cause, conduct rescue and treatment work at all costs, deal with the aftermath in time, and prevent similar incidents from happening again".

The statement further quoted the Chinese foreign minister as saying that if the incident was "a terrorist attack, the criminals must be immediately arrested and severely punished".

"Lessons should be learned from the incident, and the security measures for China-Pakistan cooperation projects should be further strengthened to ensure the safe and smooth operation of all projects," he stressed.

Qureshi said China was Pakistan's "most important friend and most reliable partner, and China's loss is Pakistan's loss," according to the statement.

"Pakistan will spare no effort to rescue and treat the wounded, thoroughly investigate the truth of the incident, lose no time in sharing the progress of the investigation with China, and do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel in Pakistan," the statement quoted him as saying.

The incident

Thirteen people, including nine Chinese nationals, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and two locals, were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of the 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, three vehicles were on their way to the Dasu dam site in a convoy after picking up Chinese labourers in the morning from Barseen camp — some eight kilometres from Dasu district headquarters of Upper Kohistan — via the Karakoram Highway when the blast occurred.

Sources privy to the investigation said a Chinese national was missing and a search for his whereabouts was under way.

“After the explosion, the coach fell into the riverside but the two other vehicles, a coaster and a jeep, remained safe in the incident,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

Conflicting reports

There were conflicting reports about the cause of the tragic incident.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said “leakage of gas” caused by a “mechanical failure” resulted in the blast in the bus after which it plunged into the ravine.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had termed the incident a "bombing".

The official statement issued by the Chinese embassy said the bus was “hit by blast on its way to the construction site”.

The statement did not elaborate on the cause of the blast, but it advised the Chinese living in Pakistan to “stay on alert, pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen security protection, take strict precautions, and stop going out unless necessary”.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 15, 2021 01:59pm
Great. Air cleared.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 15, 2021 02:00pm
Terror supporters and celebrators here are highly disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 15, 2021 02:02pm
Chinese have already said incident will have 'zero' effect on project or CPEC. Sorry haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jul 15, 2021 02:39pm
Very difficult to explain to Chinese so FM has used different terminology.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Jul 15, 2021 02:39pm
Another savage incident in Pakistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jigar G
Jul 15, 2021 02:39pm
India got a clean chit, yet again
Reply Recommend 0
Jigar G
Jul 15, 2021 02:40pm
India haters will be disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 15, 2021 02:49pm
If its terrorism then india is behind it so then its time to take 'siliguri pass' and liberate the 7 brother states of the east as well as liberate IOK.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 15, 2021 02:49pm
Why He Explain? Straw in the thief's beard
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 15, 2021 02:50pm
Chinese are moving troops to 'siliguri pass', just 5 miles from Chinas front line.
Reply Recommend 0
Charlie Jendo
Jul 15, 2021 03:01pm
The one in Lahore was also an accident, things meant for somewhere else, blew up where they were made.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 15, 2021 03:06pm
Someone is lying. First there are reports of explosion and now suddenly its accident. What is the truth?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 15, 2021 03:08pm
Dawn and other media, please stop speculating and creating confusion as our enemies want. Let the investigation complete and if it is accident, don’t create hype
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jul 15, 2021 03:14pm
Accident? Yeah sure
Reply Recommend 0
Zaks Delusional
Jul 15, 2021 03:15pm
@Zak, lol! Tried and failed at everything, only resulted in self destruction. Now it seems China is last hope!
Reply Recommend 0
Steve
Jul 15, 2021 03:17pm
He should have let it pass as usual
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 15, 2021 03:18pm
CPEC may be on shaky grounds after the disagreement between Pakistan and China on the real event that led to the tragedy and loss of Chinese lives in Pakistan. The gap may be too wide to manage for either side.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 15, 2021 03:20pm
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Azb
Jul 15, 2021 03:26pm
I wish this is true.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jul 15, 2021 03:31pm
Just like Uighur Muslim treatment, China should accept our narrative as well .
Reply Recommend 0
Mimi
Jul 15, 2021 03:37pm
@Zak, daydreaming cost nothing or is it delusions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mimi
Jul 15, 2021 03:37pm
Sooo scared
Reply Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Jul 15, 2021 03:38pm
Pak government has setup a security force especially to give security to Chinese companies who employ their own people. These Chinese employees and the pak force are paid by Pakistan with money from chinese high interest loans. Looks like that force is failing as well.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growing vulnerabilities
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Growing vulnerabilities

The fact is that the same numbers the govt was touting a few months ago are today painting a changing picture.
Strip the shroud
Updated 15 Jul 2021

Strip the shroud

Afghanistan will remain a state but no nation.
Killing cash cows
15 Jul 2021

Killing cash cows

The government must encourage, and not dishearten, freelancers.
China’s third revolution
14 Jul 2021

China’s third revolution

China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative is a manifestation of China’s growing geopolitical ambitions.

Editorial

15 Jul 2021

Expediting litigation

COUNTLESS litigants in Pakistan do not live to see property disputes decided in their lifetimes. According to a ...
15 Jul 2021

Electric motorcycles

THE recent launch of Pakistan’s first electric motorcycle by Prime Minister Imran Khan underscores his...
ODI whitewash
Updated 15 Jul 2021

ODI whitewash

ODI series whitewash at the hands of third-string England side should pave way for some serious introspection by players and PCB.
Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...