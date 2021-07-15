Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2021

Pak Army officer, soldier martyred in terrorist attack near Pasni: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 12:28pm
An officer Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman were martyred in the attack. — AFP/File
Two Pakistan Army troops were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khuda Baksh Bazaar near the coastal town of Pasni in Balochistan, the military's media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) said that terrorists targeted security forces using an improvised explosive device (​IED).

An officer, Captain Affan Masood, and Sepoy Babar Zaman were martyred in the attack, the statement said.

"Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs," the statement added.

On Tuesday, two security personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while three others received injuries during clashes with militants in Zewa area of Kurram tribal district.

The ISPR had said in a statement that three militants were killed during an operation conducted in the area after receiving information about their presence there.

Reports said that paramilitary forces were conducting the operation in the mountainous area in the east of Parachinar to find five kidnapped workers of a cellular company.

Double standard exposurer
Jul 15, 2021 11:52am
Are they not Freedom fighters like kashmiris
Akram
Jul 15, 2021 12:18pm
@Double standard exposurer , . Baluchistan is not disputed territory, unlike Kashmir.
Lar
Jul 15, 2021 12:27pm
Sad to read this news. They are our assets. Rest In Peace.
