Today's Paper | July 15, 2021

Govt officer arrested on rape charges in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 15, 2021 - Updated July 15, 2021 09:55am
An officer of Establishment Division was arrested on charges of rape, police said on Wednesday. — AFP/File
An officer of Establishment Division was arrested on charges of rape, police said on Wednesday. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: An officer of Establishment Division was arrested on charges of rape, police said on Wednesday.

SSP (Operation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer told Dawn that the officer was arrested in connection with a case registered with Shahzad Town police station under PPC 376 and 342 in response to a complaint lodged by a woman.

The victim alleged that she was raped by the government officer in a hostel, the SSP said, adding a police team arrested the suspect from his residence.

According to the FIR, the girl is a resident of Peshawar. She was in Kohat with her grandfather when she received a call from the suspect on Tuesday.

He asked her to come over to Islamabad so he could arrange a job for her, the FIR said, adding that the officer picked her up from Motorway Chowk.

He took her to a hostel and dropped her in a room and left, the FIR stated. However, he locked the room from outside and later returned and raped her.

He then dropped her at Rawal Dam Chowk at around 2:15am, it added.

The FIR further said the girl called Rescue 15 and a police team reached Rawal Dam Chowk and the girl recorded her statement.

Later, she was taken to a hospital for medical examination, the FIR added.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2021

Lota
Jul 15, 2021 10:03am
He took her cell phone too? Was she held at gunpoint. Doesn't add up. He invites her, she goes, later he returns, does the heinous act and then leaves her in the middle of the night. Then she calls the police?
Reply Recommend 0

