Govt officer arrested on rape charges in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An officer of Establishment Division was arrested on charges of rape, police said on Wednesday.

SSP (Operation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer told Dawn that the officer was arrested in connection with a case registered with Shahzad Town police station under PPC 376 and 342 in response to a complaint lodged by a woman.

The victim alleged that she was raped by the government officer in a hostel, the SSP said, adding a police team arrested the suspect from his residence.

According to the FIR, the girl is a resident of Peshawar. She was in Kohat with her grandfather when she received a call from the suspect on Tuesday.

He asked her to come over to Islamabad so he could arrange a job for her, the FIR said, adding that the officer picked her up from Motorway Chowk.

He took her to a hostel and dropped her in a room and left, the FIR stated. However, he locked the room from outside and later returned and raped her.

He then dropped her at Rawal Dam Chowk at around 2:15am, it added.

The FIR further said the girl called Rescue 15 and a police team reached Rawal Dam Chowk and the girl recorded her statement.

Later, she was taken to a hospital for medical examination, the FIR added.

July 15th, 2021