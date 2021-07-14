Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi at 80

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has died after a prolonged illness. He was 80.

Hussain had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past two weeks, Geo News quoted his son Arsalan Mamnoon as saying.

Hussain, of the PML-N, served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi.

Politicians belonging to various parties expressed grief and condolences at the passing of the former president.

President Arif Alvi expressed sorrow over his demise, saying he shared the pain of his bereaved family.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also shared sadness over Hussain's death. "Today, we have lost a valued person who loved Pakistan and had a good character," a tweet by the PML-N president's account quoted him as saying.

"He was Nawaz Sharif's trustworthy, loyal and ideological companion. He steadfastly stood by the party through all the highs and lows.

"His services for the country and the nation will be remembered for long," Shehbaz said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: "My deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss."

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also conveyed his condolences, praying for strength for Hussain's family and friends to cope with the loss.

Sindh chief minister's adviser Murtaza Wahab also shared sadness at Hussain's demise, saying "he served his office with grace and dignity."

A textile businessman from Karachi, Hussain had been an active member of the PML-N since the 1960s. He was governor of Sindh from June to October 1999 when Nawaz Sharif's government was overthrown by the then army chief, Gen Pervez Musharraf.

He also served as an adviser to then-chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Jatoi. In 2002, Hussain contested the elections from Karachi’s NA-250 but remained unsuccessful.

He had resigned from his membership of the PML-N soon after the results of the election were announced in what was seen as a symbolic move to establish himself as a non-partisan president.

The former president was born in 1940 in Agra and migrated with his parents to Pakistan in 1947.

Hussain was a graduate of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

More to follow.