Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2021

Sindh to ban indoor dining, close schools after uptick in Covid cases

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 02:53pm
The Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus has decided to ban indoor dining and close schools again. — AFP/File
The Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus has decided to ban indoor dining and close schools again. — AFP/File

The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to reimpose coronavirus restrictions with indoor dining and schools set to close again due to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The ban on indoor dining would begin from tomorrow (July 15) night.

As for schools, all classes would be suspended from Friday while for grades 9 and above, only examinations would be held.

Closures from July 15 (Thursday):

  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor gyms and indoor sports activities
  • Cinemas

Closures from July 16 (Friday):

  • Schools except exams for grades 9 and above
  • Amusement parks and water parks
  • Sea View, Hawkesbay and Keenjhar lake

Amusement parks, water parks, Sea View, Hawkesbay and Keenjhar lake are set to close from Friday while cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor sports activities would close from tomorrow.

The decision comes after health officials on Monday proposed renewed restrictions fearing the fourth wave of the pandemic rearing its head in the province, particularly in Karachi.

During the meeting, the participants were informed that the province's positivity rate had increased to 7.4 per cent. The Sindh chief minister remarked that the positivity rate going beyond 5pc was a "dangerous situation" and deemed that the situation in Karachi was "very bad".

Regarding the coronavirus situation in Karachi, the meeting was informed that the positivity rate was recorded as 17.11pc on July 13. According to the weekly report, the positivity rate in Karachi East was 21pc, 15pc in Karachi South, 12pc in Karachi Central and 8pc in Korangi.

The task force was told that 16,262 samples were tested for Covid-19 on July 13 from which 1,201 were positive. Currently, 837 patients were admitted in hospitals with majority of them in government facilities, said Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi.

It was also disclosed that 5,870,991 vaccine doses had been received so far while 4,465,908 doses had been administered.

The task force was informed that 356 cases of Covid-19 variants had appeared in Sindh till July 12 , which includes 96 cases of the UK variant, 162 cases of the South African variant, 66 cases of the Delta variant and 29 cases of the Brazilian variant.

The chief minister directed the health secretary to investigate the cases reported over the past eight days.

"I want the [case] history of every patient," Murad said. He also questioned whether the patients had contracted the virus from abroad or whether they were infected by those who had recently travelled abroad.

On Monday, the Sindh health department had formally put forth the proposal to higher authorities warning that if immediate measures were not taken, the situation could further worsen and would ultimately lead to pressure on the health system.

More than 40 cases of the Delta variant — a highly virulent Covid-19 strain that has caused devastation in India a few months back — have been reported in Karachi during the current month.

“The surge in Covid-19 across the country, particularly in Karachi is alarming, which indicates that we are in the grip of a fourth wave. The Covid-19 unit at the Indus Hospital is full and the same is the case at other major tertiary care hospitals in the city,” said Dr Samreen Sarfaraz, a senior infectious diseases expert at the Indus Hospital.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2021 02:00pm
Too little, too late. Why were the sleeping up till now?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 14, 2021 02:19pm
What's new in his statement. Duffer Sindh Government
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
Jul 14, 2021 02:20pm
Also ban election rallies in AJK where they expect large numbers to gather ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Army of bullies
Updated 14 Jul 2021

Army of bullies

The BJP’s Hindutva troll army makes it its daily business to pursue and intimidate everyone that is not under their umbrella.
Hushed exit
14 Jul 2021

Hushed exit

Afghanistan’s ordeal isn’t over yet.

Editorial

Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...
13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.