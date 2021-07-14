Dawn Logo

9 Chinese engineers among 12 killed in 'attack' near Dasu hydropower plant

Sirajuddin | Umar Bacha | Dawn.comPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 04:14pm
At least 12 persons, including nine Chinese engineers and two Frontier Corps personnel, died and several others were injured on Wednesday in an "attack" near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File
At least 12 persons, including nine Chinese engineers and two Frontier Corps personnel, died and several others were injured on Wednesday in a bus "attack" near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initial reports from officials on what caused the deaths appeared conflicting; however, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, termed it a "cowardly attack" and said that it would "not divert attention from the special initiatives between Pakistan and its neighbours".

Condemning the attack, Awan said that he will ask Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to give a briefing on the country's security situation and take this house into confidence regarding the incident.

Hours later, the Foreign Office contradicted reports of an attack, saying that the bus "plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast". The FO also put the death toll at 12, including 9 Chinese nationals, up from earlier reports of 10 deaths.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, however, condemned the incident as a “bombing”.

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash had earlier said a high level delegation has left for Upper Kohistan, adding that officials will shortly inform the people and the media of the ground realities. "The media is advised to avoid speculating on the matter," he said.

Bangash said a large number of security officials were deployed to protect Chinese nationals. Those who are in critical condition are being shifted via helicopter, he said. A large number of Rescue 1122 ambulances and officials have reached the spot, he added.

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate incident

Meanwhile, China asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Condemning the attack, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed his “shock and condemnation over the bombing”.

Lijian urged Pakistan to “severely punish the perpetrators“ and “earnestly protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organisations and projects” in the country.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan "strongly condemned the incident", expressed condolences with the victims and the injured, adding that it "will do its best with Pakistan to deal with the incident".

"The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan hereby reminds Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to attach great importance to them, pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen the safety of project personnel, take strict precautions, and do not go out unless necessary," the statement read.

It, however, added that Pakistani authorities "were investigating the cause".

Conflicting reports

Soon after the incident, Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai had told Dawn.com that it took place around 7:30am when a coaster was carrying over 30 workers, including Chinese engineers, from the Barseen camp to the plant site.

He said other than engineers, Frontier Corps personnel and local labourers were also aboard the bus when an explosion – the cause of which has yet to be ascertained – took place.

The Foreign Office, in a statement later in the afternoon, said the bus had "plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast".

"Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan," the FO statement said.

Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), in a statement, also termed the incident an "accident".

A Wapda spokesman confirmed that employees of a Chinese company were travelling in the bus, adding that rescue efforts were under way at the site of the incident and the injured were being shifted to a hospital.

He added the site had been cordoned off by police and Rangers.

The injured were being shifted to Dasu Rural Health Centre, officials said.

A senior police officer told Dawn.com that it was unclear what had caused the incident, adding that mobile networks are not functional in the area which was making it difficult to get information.

"At the moment we are not clear what exactly happened, whether it is blast or an accident," the official said, adding that once police complete initial investigation, the situation will become clear.

He said KP police chief Moazzam Ansari has left for Upper Kohistan on a helicopter.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Manish
Jul 14, 2021 11:47am
Very Sad , RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Omair
Jul 14, 2021 11:49am
Our enemies are active and trying to sabotage development work going on and our relations with China.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN
Jul 14, 2021 11:51am
Very sad incident
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Jul 14, 2021 11:56am
Our LEAs are as useless and dysfunctional as any other organization. Yesterday, they got ambushed in Kurram, today Kohistan. No vision, no policy, nothing. Nobody can even hold them accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf
Jul 14, 2021 12:02pm
SAD!
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Jul 14, 2021 12:04pm
Sad accident.
Reply Recommend 0
Twins
Jul 14, 2021 12:07pm
Rip ... accident or blast, valuable life has been lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jul 14, 2021 12:08pm
The news is extremely hurting, but Pakistan will keep progressing. Such actions by the culprits is letting the World know that our nation is on the right track, which is not easy to digest by a few.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Jul 14, 2021 12:09pm
It is the handiwork work of Indian and Afghan spy agencies, who want to destabilize Pakistan for their own failures in India and Afghanistan, as both countries are facing fierce homegrown insurgencies in IOK and Afghanistan for couple of decades. Pakistan must strengthen its internal security and undertake clandestine operations against the suspected network of terrorists who are rented for terrorist activities by these hostile agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 14, 2021 12:12pm
Very sad! Condolences to the families.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jul 14, 2021 12:16pm
So why word ambush, is being used to terrify the masses, a yellow journalism tradition for enemy of state funds.
Reply Recommend 0
SAJJAD HAIDER
Jul 14, 2021 12:20pm
The images are of Natco bus that was hit by a land slide and not of the incident that happned to Dasu HPP workers including Chinese
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 14, 2021 12:26pm
This is how the opposition creates hurdles.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneworld
Jul 14, 2021 12:29pm
Thats Sad. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
kun
Jul 14, 2021 12:35pm
The Pakistani government should fight against terrorists, not let the foreign investors die.
Reply Recommend 0
kun
Jul 14, 2021 12:36pm
The Pakistani government should fight against terrorists, not let the foreign investors die.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 14, 2021 12:38pm
Sad news. Industrial accidents are very dangerous.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2021 12:48pm
What a grave, gigantic, grim, gross, grisly, gruesome and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 14, 2021 12:49pm
Just recently a known terrorist and his followers armed with latest heavy weapons appeared in GB known groung for conducting open kachary .The said guy himself belong to kohistan and involved in henious crimes against shia múslima of GB including gruesome attacks on buses in chilas and babusar top but state instead fór arresting and punishing him and his complices chooses to close its eyes net result is this massacare .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Jul 14, 2021 12:50pm
A great loss of life and talent. They were hardworking engineers. So sad for their families
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jul 14, 2021 12:53pm
Very Sad! RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jul 14, 2021 12:53pm
Rest In Peace
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 14, 2021 12:56pm
@Shoaib, yup you are the only the smart one and Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 14, 2021 01:02pm
All Chinese engineers should travel in armoured plated buses. If its terrorism then we know who is behind it!
Reply Recommend 0
Tasawar Malik
Jul 14, 2021 01:04pm
Hybrid war is intensifying.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jul 14, 2021 01:04pm
Undoubtedly this is done by none by enemy of Pakistan who are not happy to see us progressing and quite unfortunately many of our foes are very much living in Pakistan and therefore not only police but each one of us be over cautious from such enemies otherwise we are doomed. zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 14, 2021 01:05pm
@Shoaib, Our LEAs are as useless and dysfunctional as any other organization. Yesterday, they got ambushed in Kurram, today Kohistan. No vision, no policy, nothing. Nobody can even hold them accountable. You have 1 million foreign occupation thugs in IOK still kashmiri freedom fighters rule the roost.
Reply Recommend 0
JusticeLoCorruptionHi
Jul 14, 2021 01:09pm
What it has got to do with innocent citizens and foreign workers. Government has failed to provide security knowing what is happening in the neighbourhood.
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Jul 14, 2021 01:17pm
@Jalbani Baloch, At least say a few words of condolences.
Reply Recommend 0
Aakashvaani
Jul 14, 2021 01:21pm
Where is the worlds best intelligence agency?
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 14, 2021 01:23pm
Pakistan and China are targets of Americans and Indians!! Need to say no more!
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Jul 14, 2021 01:27pm
Our agencies will blame the foreign agencies and that is it. No officer will be dismissed for such a gross negligence. I am pretty sure that someone has planned this murder many months in advance. But where were our intelligence agencies?. Why they never warned?. Who will ask these questions?. What preemptive they had taken beforehand?.
Reply Recommend 0
Dube
Jul 14, 2021 01:28pm
@Aakashvaani, Busy enjoying the 25% increment announced this year.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jul 14, 2021 01:28pm
For peace talk to Baloch people, you can not ignore them anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 14, 2021 01:29pm
Sad incident. If LEA focus more on security than politics then this kind of incidents can be easily avoided.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Jul 14, 2021 01:31pm
America's proxies ...at work.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Hussain
Jul 14, 2021 01:34pm
Sad Incident....Loss of life is always a heavy loss for any and every nation. Hope these accidents reduce in future.
Reply Recommend 0
aijaz gul
Jul 14, 2021 01:38pm
Our prayers for Pakistani and Chnese in this tragedy
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 14, 2021 01:41pm
Pti is so busy with nawaz shareff that they forgot about the enemies.first they last kashmir and now they are losing investments too.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jul 14, 2021 01:46pm
Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), in a statement, termed the incident an "accident". Is Pakistani leadership trying to get some sympathy by converting an accident to an attack?
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor Ali
Jul 14, 2021 02:14pm
Tragic, to say the least! The perpetrators should not go unpunished!!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 14, 2021 02:14pm
Utter failure of LEAs of a known soft target of hostile agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Samee
Jul 14, 2021 02:21pm
It’s time replace Sheikh Rasheed with someone like Late Nasrullah Khan Babar , the best interior minister ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Jul 14, 2021 02:21pm
Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
C Sakthivel
Jul 14, 2021 02:27pm
RIP. May departed soul rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Fazal
Jul 14, 2021 02:27pm
Severe action should be initiated and protect our people and Chinese brethren
Reply Recommend 0
Sagar
Jul 14, 2021 02:33pm
Very sad.Lost of innocent lives is always painful. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Jul 14, 2021 02:34pm
Enemy succeeded we failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Jul 14, 2021 02:35pm
In prevailing situation, what our security measures are? What security forces have done to protect assets?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 14, 2021 02:35pm
Very sad incident. The enemies of CPEC are now trying to use the chaos in Afghanistan to their advantage. Leading up to this, even FC casualties have been increasing in recent days. Need a well coordinated response, to prevent going back to the violence of 2010.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Jul 14, 2021 02:36pm
It is attack and AFG Taliban is suspected here. Something wrong going on the geo-political game.
Reply Recommend 0
Asghar
Jul 14, 2021 02:37pm
The US leaving Afghanistan and India closing down consulates there, may bring some peace in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 14, 2021 02:38pm
A few days ago we saw how Indians carried terrorism in Johor town Lahore, but still our agencies are fast asleep.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jul 14, 2021 02:38pm
Very sad and tragic!
Reply Recommend 0
M Irfan
Jul 14, 2021 02:43pm
@Ahmed Omair, India and USA
Reply Recommend 0
OWL
Jul 14, 2021 02:48pm
accident
Reply Recommend 0

