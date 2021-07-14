Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2021

6 Chinese engineers among 10 killed in 'attack' near Dasu hydropower plant

Sirajuddin | Umar BachaPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 01:29pm
At least 8 persons, including Chinese engineers, died and several others were injured on Wednesday near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkwha. — Reuters/File
At least 8 persons, including Chinese engineers, died and several others were injured on Wednesday near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkwha. — Reuters/File

At least 10 persons, including six Chinese engineers and two Frontier Corps personnel, died and several others were injured on Wednesday in an "attack" near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkwha.

Initial reports from officials appeared conflicting; however, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on the floor of the National Assembly termed it a "cowardly attack" and said that it would "not divert attention from the special initiatives between Pakistan and its neighbours".

Condemning the attack, Awan said that he will ask Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to give a briefing on the country's security situation and take this house into confidence regarding the incident.

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said that the incident had claimed the lives of six Chinese nationals, two FC personnel and two locals.

A high level delegation has left for Upper Kohistan, he said in a statement, adding that officials will shortly inform the people and the media of the ground realities. "The media is advised to avoid speculating on the matter," he said.

Bangash said that a large number of security officials were deployed to protect Chinese nationals. Those who are in critical condition are being shifted via helicopter, he said. A large number of Rescue 1122 ambulances and officials have reached the spot, he added.

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate incident

Meanwhile, China asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Condemning the attack, Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Pakistan to “severely punish” the perpetrators“ and "earnestly protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organisations and projects” in the country.

Conflicting reports

Soon after the incident, Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai told Dawn.com that it took place early in the morning around 7:30am when a coaster was carrying over 30 workers, including Chinese engineers, from the Barseen camp to the plant site.

He said other than engineers, Frontier Corps personnel and local labourers were also aboard the bus when an explosion – the cause of which has yet to be ascertained – took place.

Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), in a statement, termed the incident an "accident".

The Wapda spokesman did confirm that employees of a Chinese company were travelling in the bus, adding that rescue efforts were under way at the site of the incident and the injured were being shifted to a hospital.

He added the site had been cordoned off by police and Rangers.

The injured were being shifted to Dassu Rural Health Centre, officials said.

A senior police officer told Dawn.com that it was unclear what had caused the incident, adding that mobile networks are not functional in the area which was making it difficult to get information.

"At the moment we are not clear what exactly happened, whether it is blast or an accident," the official said, adding that once police complete initial investigation, the situation will become clear.

He said KP police chief Moazzam Ansari has left for Upper Kohistan on a helicopter.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (20)
Manish
Jul 14, 2021 11:47am
Very Sad , RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Omair
Jul 14, 2021 11:49am
Our enemies are active and trying to sabotage development work going on and our relations with China.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN
Jul 14, 2021 11:51am
Very sad incident
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Jul 14, 2021 11:56am
Our LEAs are as useless and dysfunctional as any other organization. Yesterday, they got ambushed in Kurram, today Kohistan. No vision, no policy, nothing. Nobody can even hold them accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf
Jul 14, 2021 12:02pm
SAD!
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Jul 14, 2021 12:04pm
Sad accident.
Reply Recommend 0
Twins
Jul 14, 2021 12:07pm
Rip ... accident or blast, valuable life has been lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jul 14, 2021 12:08pm
The news is extremely hurting, but Pakistan will keep progressing. Such actions by the culprits is letting the World know that our nation is on the right track, which is not easy to digest by a few.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Jul 14, 2021 12:09pm
It is the handiwork work of Indian and Afghan spy agencies, who want to destabilize Pakistan for their own failures in India and Afghanistan, as both countries are facing fierce homegrown insurgencies in IOK and Afghanistan for couple of decades. Pakistan must strengthen its internal security and undertake clandestine operations against the suspected network of terrorists who are rented for terrorist activities by these hostile agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 14, 2021 12:12pm
Very sad! Condolences to the families.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jul 14, 2021 12:16pm
So why word ambush, is being used to terrify the masses, a yellow journalism tradition for enemy of state funds.
Reply Recommend 0
SAJJAD HAIDER
Jul 14, 2021 12:20pm
The images are of Natco bus that was hit by a land slide and not of the incident that happned to Dasu HPP workers including Chinese
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 14, 2021 12:26pm
This is how the opposition creates hurdles.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneworld
Jul 14, 2021 12:29pm
Thats Sad. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
kun
Jul 14, 2021 12:35pm
The Pakistani government should fight against terrorists, not let the foreign investors die.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 14, 2021 12:38pm
Sad news. Industrial accidents are very dangerous.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2021 12:48pm
What a grave, gigantic, grim, gross, grisly, gruesome and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jul 14, 2021 12:53pm
Very Sad! RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jul 14, 2021 12:53pm
Rest In Peace
Reply Recommend 0
Aakashvaani
Jul 14, 2021 01:21pm
Where is the worlds best intelligence agency?
Reply Recommend 0

