6 Chinese engineers among 10 killed in 'attack' near Dasu hydropower plant

At least 10 persons, including six Chinese engineers and two Frontier Corps personnel, died and several others were injured on Wednesday in an "attack" near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkwha.

Initial reports from officials appeared conflicting; however, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on the floor of the National Assembly termed it a "cowardly attack" and said that it would "not divert attention from the special initiatives between Pakistan and its neighbours".

Condemning the attack, Awan said that he will ask Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to give a briefing on the country's security situation and take this house into confidence regarding the incident.

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said that the incident had claimed the lives of six Chinese nationals, two FC personnel and two locals.

A high level delegation has left for Upper Kohistan, he said in a statement, adding that officials will shortly inform the people and the media of the ground realities. "The media is advised to avoid speculating on the matter," he said.

Bangash said that a large number of security officials were deployed to protect Chinese nationals. Those who are in critical condition are being shifted via helicopter, he said. A large number of Rescue 1122 ambulances and officials have reached the spot, he added.

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate incident

Meanwhile, China asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Condemning the attack, Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Pakistan to “severely punish” the perpetrators“ and "earnestly protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organisations and projects” in the country.

Conflicting reports

Soon after the incident, Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai told Dawn.com that it took place early in the morning around 7:30am when a coaster was carrying over 30 workers, including Chinese engineers, from the Barseen camp to the plant site.

He said other than engineers, Frontier Corps personnel and local labourers were also aboard the bus when an explosion – the cause of which has yet to be ascertained – took place.

Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), in a statement, termed the incident an "accident".

The Wapda spokesman did confirm that employees of a Chinese company were travelling in the bus, adding that rescue efforts were under way at the site of the incident and the injured were being shifted to a hospital.

He added the site had been cordoned off by police and Rangers.

The injured were being shifted to Dassu Rural Health Centre, officials said.

A senior police officer told Dawn.com that it was unclear what had caused the incident, adding that mobile networks are not functional in the area which was making it difficult to get information.

"At the moment we are not clear what exactly happened, whether it is blast or an accident," the official said, adding that once police complete initial investigation, the situation will become clear.

He said KP police chief Moazzam Ansari has left for Upper Kohistan on a helicopter.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.