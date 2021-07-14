Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2021

Nadeem Nusrat survives ‘assassination attempt’ in US

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 09:17am
This file photo shows former Muttahida Qaumi Movement convener and head of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi Nadeem Nusrat.
This file photo shows former Muttahida Qaumi Movement convener and head of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi Nadeem Nusrat.

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement convener and head of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi Nadeem Nusrat has survived an “assassination attempt” in Houston, his party said.

A statement received here stated that Mr Nusrat hosted an event in Houston on Sunday afternoon and left with VOK leader Shahid Farhad in a car.

It said that while travelling on Highway 59 South, Mr Farhad spotted a black SUV suspiciously trying to get closer to his vehicle and then he noticed “a hand coming out of the backseat window of the suspicious vehicle with a handgun”.

He instinctively pulled the brake resulting in misfire from the assailants. Multiple shots were fired. Mr Nusrat also witnessed empty bullet shells flying in the air and hitting the front portion of his vehicle, the statement said, adding that the attackers escaped on the highway.

“Mr Nusrat and Mr Farhad have lodged the official report at the local police station and informed pertinent authorities, who have started an investigation into the incident,” it said. Mr Nusrat was then the London-based convener of the unified MQM when party founder Altaf Hussain made an incendiary speech on Aug 22, 2016. Later, the party in Pakistan sacked him replacing him with Dr Farooq Sattar as the convener of the coordination committee of the MQM-Pakistan.

He then led the London faction of the MQM as its convener and later parted ways with Mr Hussain and moved back to the US, where he first launched a ‘Free Karachi’ campaign and then turned it into the Voice of Karachi advocacy group.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2021

Arora
Jul 14, 2021 09:24am
They are displaying true Pakistani behavior in front of foreigners.
Hashim
Jul 14, 2021 09:33am
He first launched the 'Free Karachi' Campaign. That says a lot.
Sameer
Jul 14, 2021 09:34am
This is not Karachi. Texas police and FBI will get to the bottom of it and if found guilty, get the perpetrators from any where. Be it Karachi or London
