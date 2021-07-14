Dawn Logo

Balochistan’s progress is top priority, Tarin tells Shahzain

Amin AhmedPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 08:36am
Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti (L), who was recently appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, met Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin (R) on Tuesday.
ISLAMABAD: Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti, who was recently appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, met Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday and discussed with the latter issues pertaining to development of Balochistan.

Mr Tarin informed Mr Bugti that the development of the province was top priority of the federal government, which was also working to provide better employment opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

The finance minister assured Mr Bugti of full support and cooperation from the federal government in every possible way for the progress and development of Balochistan.

Grandson of late Nawab Akbar Bugti and son of Talal Akbar Bugti, Shahzain Bugti is chief of the Jamhoori Watan Party and a member of the National Assembly. His party is an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government at the Centre.

His appointment as PM’s aide is considered a strong support to the Imran Khan government that is mulling over options to hold talks with the disgruntled Baloch leaders.

He was appointed PM’s assistant just two days after the premier had hinted at initiating talks with the insurgent groups in the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had hailed the move and expressed the hope that Shahzain would play a positive role in persuading the disgruntled Baloch people in the larger interest of the province and the region.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has renewed focus on the socio-economic development of Balochistan. The government has initiated mega projects in road and irrigation infrastructure, education and health facilities, agricultural and industrial development to ensure provision of facilities in the province.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2021

