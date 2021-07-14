Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2021

Vince century helps England seal ODI whitewash

AgenciesPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 08:10am
England's Lewis Gregory (L) congratulates England's James Vince (R) after he scores a century during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. — AFP
England's Lewis Gregory (L) congratulates England's James Vince (R) after he scores a century during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s stunning knock of 158 was in vain as England’s second string side completed a record run chase at Edgbaston to win by three wickets on Tuesday and clinch the three-match One-day International series 3-0.

Set a target of 332 for victory, James Vince smashed 11 boundaries en route to his maiden ODI century (102) which helped guide England home with two overs to spare as a sloppy Pakistan dropped catches and conceded runs through several misfields.

Opener Dawid Malan was sent back for a second straight duck in the series but Phil Salt (37) and Zak Crawley (39) — both dismissed by Haris Rauf — attacked the bowlers to keep the chase on track, with the first 100 runs scored by the 13th over.

Skipper Ben Stokes (32) lived dangerously and was let off by Pakistan when he was dropped in the deep on 7 and 18 before a slog sweep off spinner Shadab Khan drew a faint edge to wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Vince built a 129-run partnership with Lewis Gregory, who contributed with a crucial 77 before he was dismissed when Shadab caught a high, swirling ball as the all-rounder attempted to launch Haris into the stands.

Gregory’s wicket, with 29 to get, gave Pakistan a lifeline but Craig Overton (18) and Brydon Carse (12) remained unbeaten to guide England home amid a celebratory mood in the stands at Edgbaston.

Earlier, Babar’s career-best score was the cornerstone of the Pakistan innings. He was running out of partners and fell in the final over when he was caught off a top edge while going for a big shot.

Babar, who is ranked number one among batsmen in ODIs, fell 15 runs short of 4,000 runs and the crowd gave the 26-year-old a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

England next play Pakistan in three Twenty20 Interna­tionals, starting from Friday at Trent Bridge.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN:

Imam-ul-Haq b Parkinson 56

F. Zaman c Crawley b Mahmood 6

Babar Azam C Malan b Carse 158

M. Rizwan c Simpson b Carse 74

Sohaib Maqsood c Vince b Carse 8

Hasan Ali c Crawley b Carse 4

Faheem Ashraf b Mahmood 10

S. Khan c Simpson b Mahmood 0

Saud Shakeel not out 3

S. Shah Afridi c Vince b Carse 0

Haris Rauf not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb-3, w-9) 12

TOTAL: (for nine wkts, 50 overs) 331

FALL OF WKTS: 1-21 (Fakhar), 2-113 (Imam), 3-292 (Rizwan), 4-305 (Sohaib), 5-309 (Hasan), 6-324 (Faheem), 7-324 (Shadab), 8-328 (Babar), 9-329 (Shaheen).

BOWLING: Mahmood 10-2-60-3 (4w); Gregory 7-0-42-0 (1w); Overton 10-0-64-0 (1w); Carse 10-0-61-5 (1w); Stokes 4-0-31-0 (1w); Parkinson 9-0-70-1 (1w).

ENGLAND:

P.D. Salt c Fakhar b Haris 37

D.J. Malan c Rizwan b Hasan 0

Z. Crawley b Haris 39

J.M. Vince c Babar b Haris 102

B.A. Stokes c Rizwan b Shadab 32

J.A. Simpson lbw b Shadab 3

L. Gregory c Shadab b Haris 77

C. Overton not out 18

B.A. Carse not out 12

EXTRAS: (LB-5, W-7) 12

TOTAL: (for seven wkts, 48 overs) 332

FALL OF WKTS: 1-19 (Malan), 2-53 (Salt), 3-104 (Crawley), 4-151 (Stokes), 5-165 (Simpson), 6-294 (Vince), 7-303 (Gregory).

DID NOT BAT: S. Mahmood, M.W. Parkinson.

BOWLING: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-78-0 (1w); Hasan Ali 9-0-69-1 (5w); Haris Rauf 9-0-65-4 (1w); Faheem Ashraf 6-0-34-0; Shadab Khan 10-0-61-2; Saud Shakeel 4-0-20-0.

RESULT: England won by three wickets to win three-match series 3-0.

UMPIRES: R.K. Illingworth (England) and D.J. Millns (England).

TV UMPIRE: R.A. Kettleborough (England).

MATCH REFEREE: B.C. Broad (England).

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: James Vince.

PLAYER-OF-THE-SERIES: Saqib Mahmood.

FIRST MATCH: Cardiff, England won by nine wickets.

SECOND MATCH: Lord’s, England won by 52 runs.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mustafa
Jul 14, 2021 08:14am
Pakistan's bowling is supposed to be one of the best. If you cannot defend 330, you have a serious problem.
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Jul 14, 2021 08:16am
Congratulations England! Pak boys were no match to England B team!
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jul 14, 2021 08:23am
That's a white wash for Pakistan at the hands of England C team. World class bowling was thrashed once again and England chased 332 in 48 overs !!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2021 08:27am
This looks similar to team India in 90's where Sachin was only player taking all burden..now Babar is doing the same
Reply Recommend 0
bimal william
Jul 14, 2021 08:28am
Waiting for T20 whitewash. Well done England!!!! England played like a world champion.
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Jul 14, 2021 08:38am
@VG, school team
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Army of bullies
Updated 14 Jul 2021

Army of bullies

The BJP’s Hindutva troll army makes it its daily business to pursue and intimidate everyone that is not under their umbrella.
Hushed exit
14 Jul 2021

Hushed exit

Afghanistan’s ordeal isn’t over yet.

Editorial

Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...
13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.