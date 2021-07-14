Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2021

Two security men martyred in Kurram operation

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished July 14, 2021 - Updated July 14, 2021 10:28am
This combination photo shows Captain Basit (L) and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR
This combination photo shows Captain Basit (L) and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR

KURRAM: Two security personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while three others received injuries during clashes with militants in Zewa area of Kurram tribal district, officials said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that three militants were killed during an operation conducted in the area after receiving information about their presence there.

The ISPR statement said that Captain Basit Ali, 25, and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, were martyred in an exchange of fire with the militants.

Captain Basit belonged to Haripur district and Sepoy Bilal hailed from Orakzai tribal district.

The officials said that three other soldiers of Frontier Corps sustained injuries.

Reports said that paramilitary forces were conducting the operation in the mountainous area in the east of Parachinar to find five kidnapped workers of a cellular company.

The encounter between the security personnel and the militants occurred on Monday.

The officials said that the security forces launched the operation in the area when the bullet-riddled body of a worker was found in Zaimokhet area. The deceased worker was identified as Kashif, who belonged to Okara district of Punjab.

Kurram district police officer Tahir Iqbal told Dawn that a group of militants kidnapped the five workers of the cellular company in Zaimokhet area of central tehsil on July 6 when the workers were installing a tower in the area to launch the cellphone service.

The officials said that a militant commander who had joined the so-called Islamic State (IS) group was involved in the kidnapping of the five workers. They said the kidnappers released video footage of the captives in which they demanded ransom for their release.

A senior official dealing with the security situation in the area confirmed presence of militant groups, including IS, in central part of Kurram.

The ISPR said that a cordon and search operation was in progress in the area to eliminate other militants. The central part of Kurram district, which is adjacent to Khyber and Orakzai tribal districts, was a sanctuary of various militant outfits.

Security forces had conducted multiple operations against militants and the area was de-notified as a conflict zone in 2011.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chris
Jul 14, 2021 10:35am
This happened with very poorly trained forced. Need to stop driving Toyota pick up.
Reply Recommend 0
OWL
Jul 14, 2021 10:46am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Army of bullies
Updated 14 Jul 2021

Army of bullies

The BJP’s Hindutva troll army makes it its daily business to pursue and intimidate everyone that is not under their umbrella.
Hushed exit
14 Jul 2021

Hushed exit

Afghanistan’s ordeal isn’t over yet.

Editorial

Criminalising torture
14 Jul 2021

Criminalising torture

Torture is symptomatic of a brutalised society where class divisions are pronounced and discrimination is tolerated.
14 Jul 2021

Electoral reforms

IN a welcome move, the government has showed its readiness to withdraw some clauses of the electoral reforms bill on...
14 Jul 2021

Onset of the monsoon

THE monsoon season, associated with heavy rainfall, is back, reviving the painful memories of the devastation caused...
13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.