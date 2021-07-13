FC captain, sepoy martyred in intelligence-based operation in Kurram: ISPR

Two Frontier Corps soldiers, including a captain, were martyred on Tuesday during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an area-sanitisation operation in the Zewa area of Kurram. During an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, 25-year-old Capt Basit and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred, it said. They were residents of Haripur and Orakzai, respectively.

Three terrorists were also killed in the raid, the ISPR said.

A cordon-and-search operation is in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Earlier in July, three soldiers were martyred and another was injured in a suspected terrorist attack on a check-post in North Waziristan tribal district.

According to officials, terrorists used heavy weapons in the attack.

At the start of this month, at least five security officials were injured in an explosion in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove had said a convoy of six Pakistan Army vehicles was passing on the road when the bomb — fitted in a motorcycle — detonated.