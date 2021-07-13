Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

FC captain, sepoy martyred in intelligence-based operation in Kurram: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 11:37pm
This combination photo shows Captain Basit (L) and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR
This combination photo shows Captain Basit (L) and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR

Two Frontier Corps soldiers, including a captain, were martyred on Tuesday during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an area-sanitisation operation in the Zewa area of Kurram. During an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, 25-year-old Capt Basit and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred, it said. They were residents of Haripur and Orakzai, respectively.

Three terrorists were also killed in the raid, the ISPR said.

A cordon-and-search operation is in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Earlier in July, three soldiers were martyred and another was injured in a suspected terrorist attack on a check-post in North Waziristan tribal district.

According to officials, terrorists used heavy weapons in the attack.

At the start of this month, at least five security officials were injured in an explosion in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove had said a convoy of six Pakistan Army vehicles was passing on the road when the bomb — fitted in a motorcycle — detonated.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
Updated 13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

A cursory glance around the world offers encouragement and hope for women leaders when men like Trump have messed things up.
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...