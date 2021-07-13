Punjab Bar Council suspends PM's nephew's licence over alleged attack on Akbar Bugti's widow

The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Tuesday suspended the licence of Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, over allegations of attacking Shahzadi Nargis, a widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti, along with four other people.

The decision was made by PbBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan while hearing a complaint filed by Mohammad Ayaz Butt — Nargis' lawyer — against Niazi.

A copy of the order, available with Dawn.com, states that in view of the "serious allegations" against Niazi, his licence to practice as an advocate was being suspended and the matter was being referred to the bar council's executive committee for further proceedings on July 17.

Reacting to the suspension, Niazi claimed the Punjab Bar Council suspended his licence "without listening to me in an ex-parte hearing".

"Immense pressure being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti [...] 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I WILL NEVER BACK OFF," he tweeted.

Last week, a case had been registered against Niazi and four unidentified persons under various charges, including attempted murder, on Nargis' complaint.

In the FIR, she alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas, and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

Nargis alleged that she had appeared in the court to seek bail in a 'fake case' lodged against her with the crime circle of Federal Investigation Agency, Lahore.

As she appeared before the additional district and sessions judge with her lawyer to seek bail, Niazi first exchanged harsh words with her and then hurled abuses, she said.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises. Terming the allegation baseless, Niazi had said the CCTV footage could be checked.

He had later obtained pre-arrest bail from a sessions court.