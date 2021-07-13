Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

Punjab Bar Council suspends PM's nephew's licence over alleged attack on Akbar Bugti's widow

Rana BilalPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 07:13pm
Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said "immense pressure is being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti." — Photo courtesy Hassaan Niazi Twitter/File
Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said "immense pressure is being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti." — Photo courtesy Hassaan Niazi Twitter/File

The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Tuesday suspended the licence of Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, over allegations of attacking Shahzadi Nargis, a widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti, along with four other people.

The decision was made by PbBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan while hearing a complaint filed by Mohammad Ayaz Butt — Nargis' lawyer — against Niazi.

A copy of the order, available with Dawn.com, states that in view of the "serious allegations" against Niazi, his licence to practice as an advocate was being suspended and the matter was being referred to the bar council's executive committee for further proceedings on July 17.

Reacting to the suspension, Niazi claimed the Punjab Bar Council suspended his licence "without listening to me in an ex-parte hearing".

"Immense pressure being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti [...] 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I WILL NEVER BACK OFF," he tweeted.

Last week, a case had been registered against Niazi and four unidentified persons under various charges, including attempted murder, on Nargis' complaint.

In the FIR, she alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas, and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

Nargis alleged that she had appeared in the court to seek bail in a 'fake case' lodged against her with the crime circle of Federal Investigation Agency, Lahore.

As she appeared before the additional district and sessions judge with her lawyer to seek bail, Niazi first exchanged harsh words with her and then hurled abuses, she said.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises. Terming the allegation baseless, Niazi had said the CCTV footage could be checked.

He had later obtained pre-arrest bail from a sessions court.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Jul 13, 2021 07:15pm
He will do much better running a gang.
Reply Recommend 0
Faal 2-In Dian
Jul 13, 2021 07:26pm
Bad move. His father is No 1 IKN basher.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Jul 13, 2021 07:28pm
People say that the nephew of Imran Khan never used any influence, Then for their information this guy has attacked even the government installations in the past and police was not able to touch him. His audacity is increasing with every passing day. So please don't tell me that uncle Imran Khan has nothing to do it. Why Police is afraid to arrest him?. Police is afraid as they are afraid of the repercussions.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2021 07:29pm
What's IK got to do with this man? When will yellow journalism end in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jul 13, 2021 07:30pm
He should not be identified as “PM’s nephew”. He is an independent adult, and is responsible for his actions. PM Imran Khan has nothing to do with his good or bad actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Jul 13, 2021 07:34pm
A family trait indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Jul 13, 2021 07:42pm
@Anti-Corruption , 100% agree. This guy is a trouble maker.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 13, 2021 07:45pm
Q: who is behind in this case? Ans: India is behind in this case. Student PM of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jul 13, 2021 07:57pm
Bar council supported him when he committed terrorism during attack attack on a hospital.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
Updated 13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

A cursory glance around the world offers encouragement and hope for women leaders when men like Trump have messed things up.
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...