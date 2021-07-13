Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

Overcoming Covid-19 challenge not possible without equitable vaccine distribution: Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 05:53pm
Shah Mehmood Qureshi said we must reaffirm our commitment to cooperative multilateralism to pursue our shared goals of a more democratic, equitable, fair and just international order. — DawnNewsTV
Shah Mehmood Qureshi said we must reaffirm our commitment to cooperative multilateralism to pursue our shared goals of a more democratic, equitable, fair and just international order. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday emphasised the need to ensure equitable vaccine distribution to all countries, saying the Covid-19 challenge couldn’t be surmounted without this measure.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), hosted by Azerbaijan, he said we must urgently mobilise financial resources to recover from Covid-19 and help developing countries get back on the path to achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.

The NAM, born at the height of the Cold War, started out as a group of nations seeing themselves as independent of the two power blocs centred on Washington and Moscow.

Since then, it has become a vehicle for championing the interests of developing states, calling for reforms to limit the powers of the UN Security Council, promoting a Palestinian state, and condemning Western sanctions on some of its members, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Zimbabwe.

In his address to the NAM today, Qureshi underlined that Pakistan's fight against the coronavirus was based on a policy of smart lockdowns. “We pursued a three-pronged strategy focused on saving lives, securing livelihoods and stimulating the economy. Through our Ehsaas emergency cash programme, the government disbursed around $1.25 billion to over 15 million families in the vulnerable segments of the population,” he told the session.

The foreign minister said Pakistan also launched a vaccination drive that will cover 70 million people by December 2021, adding that more than 18 million vaccine doses had already been administrated to over 14 million citizens.

Highlighting the significance of NAM, Qureshi said "we must revive the Movement's role in decisively addressing the systematic challenges which have been exposed and exasperated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Our collective response should avoid partisan objectives and narrow national agendas”.

He also underscored that “we must reaffirm our commitment to cooperative multilateralism to pursue our shared goals of a more democratic, equitable, fair and just international order, not based on privilege and power, but one that fosters the universal idea of prosperity and well-being for all.”

He stated that Pakistan deeply valued the fundamental ideals of the NAM, especially its principled support for the right and self-determination for people living under foreign occupation.

“People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine are still waiting to exercise their right to self-determination for over 70 decades now,” he remarked.

Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to support the movement's efforts for peace and cooperation and well-being for all.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gary
Jul 13, 2021 06:38pm
What is you defence spending as an overall proportion of your budget? How does that compare with similarly indebted countries?
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 13, 2021 06:51pm
Need is the mother of invention. Now that we know what is lacking, why not push domestic pharma firms to collaborate and develop a viable altrernative locally produced vaccines, instead of always looking for outside help, donations, aid and assistance. If Pakistan can boast about producing local EV motorcyles, why can't the nation which is a nuclear power - develop local medicines and invest in research to compete with rest of the world, instead of ''importing'' everything?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
Updated 13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

A cursory glance around the world offers encouragement and hope for women leaders when men like Trump have messed things up.
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...