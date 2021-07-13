Dawn Logo

Sindh health minister sounds alarm as 35 Delta variant cases confirmed in Karachi since June

Imtiaz AliPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 05:36pm
At least 35 cases of the Delta variant, first detected in India, have been confirmed in Karachi since June. — Reuters/File
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), with 35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi alone so far.

At least 35 cases of the Delta variant, first detected in India, have been confirmed in Karachi since June, the Sindh health department in a statement.

It said "severe symptoms" of the virus had been observed in people who were confirmed to be suffering from the Delta variant.

Five members of the same family in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood were found to have the Delta variant, the statement added.

It further said 18 cases of the Delta variant were confirmed this month alone, while all affected patients were undergoing treatment.

Pechuho urged the public to limit their movement and follow precautionary measures, including wearing masks in public places.

"The effects the Delta variant had in India are before us; the public will have to show responsibility," she added.

The 35 Delta variant cases have been detected through genome sequencing performed on confirmed infections of Covid-19, suggesting there could be more undetected cases of the Delta strain within communities.

The Delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first identified in India. It got its name from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses constantly mutate and most changes aren’t concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned of a looming fourth wave of Covid-19 in the country, terming the Delta variant “the biggest concern”.

More to follow.

Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 13, 2021 05:12pm
Hence Indian evil has reached Pakistan.
