Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

64 dead in fire at coronavirus ward in Iraq: health officials

APPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 03:24pm
A man reacts at the ravaged coronavirus isolation ward of Al-Hussein hospital after a massive fire overnight in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on July 13, 2021. — AFP
A man reacts at the ravaged coronavirus isolation ward of Al-Hussein hospital after a massive fire overnight in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on July 13, 2021. — AFP

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a coronavirus hospital ward in southern Iraq the previous day rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said.

Two health officials said more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that torched the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday.

Anguished relatives were still looking for traces of their loved ones on Tuesday morning, searching through the debris of charred blankets and belongings inside the torched remains of the ward. A blackened skull of a deceased female patient from the ward was found.

Many cried openly, their tears tinged with anger, blaming both the provincial government of Dhi Qar, where Nasiriyah is located, and the federal government in Baghdad for years of mismanagement and neglect.

"The whole state system has collapsed, and who paid the price? The people inside here. These people have paid the price,” said Haidar al-Askari, who was at the scene of the blaze.

Overnight, firefighters and rescuers, many with just flashlights and using blankets to extinguish small fires still smoldering in places, had frantically worked searching through the ward in the darkness. As dawn broke, bodies covered with sheets were laid on the ground outside the hospital.

Earlier, officials had said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit, but provided no more details. Another official said the blaze erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to journalists.

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired an emergency meeting in the wake of the fire and ordered the suspension and arrest of the health director in Dhi Qar, as well as the director of the hospital and the city's director of civil defense. A government investigation was also launched.

In the nearby Shiite holy city of Najaf, mourners prepared to bury some of the victims.

It was the second time a large fire killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year. At least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April, when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze.

That incident brought to light widespread negligence and systemic mismanagement in Iraq's hospitals. Doctors have decried lax safety rules, especially around the oxygen cylinders.

On Monday, Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media that there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began. Maj. Gen. Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq's civil defense, said in comments to the press that the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire.

Iraq is in the midst of another severe Covid-19 surge. Daily coronavirus rates peaked last week at 9,000 new cases. After decades of war and sanctions, Iraq's health sector has struggled to contain the virus. Over 17,000 people have died of the virus among 1.4 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
Updated 13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

A cursory glance around the world offers encouragement and hope for women leaders when men like Trump have messed things up.
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...