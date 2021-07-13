Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

Plea against Saad Rizvi’s detention disposed of

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 09:34am
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of as withdrawn a petition challenging the detention of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, chief of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

As a two-judge bench headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah took up the petition at the Lahore registry, Rizvi’s counsel Burhan Moazzam Malik said a review board had set aside the previous detention of Rizvi. However, he said, the government on July 10 issued a fresh notification extending the detention of the TLP chief for further 90 days.

Justice Shah observed that the review board had already set aside the detention assailed in the instant petition.

The judge advised the counsel to withdraw the petition since it stood infructuous.

At this, the counsel did not press the petition and the bench disposed of the same as withdrawn.

Rizvi’s paternal uncle Ameer Hussain had filed the petition challenging the detention order of his nephew issued on April 12, 2021. He also assailed an order of the Lahore High Court that dismissed his petition against the detention.

The detention of Rizvi was supposed to end on July 10 in light of the decision of the review board. However, the deputy commissioner of Lahore issued a fresh notification under Section 11 EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and detained Rizvi for 90 days. Saad Rizvi is the son of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the founder of the TLP.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
Updated 13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

A cursory glance around the world offers encouragement and hope for women leaders when men like Trump have messed things up.
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...