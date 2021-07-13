NAB to file reference against Hafeez Shaikh, 2 FBR ex-chairmen

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Regional Board Karachi on Monday recommended filing a reference against a former finance minister and two ex-chairmen of FBR on charges of misuse of authority, causing loss of over $11 million to the national kitty.

The Regional Board meeting — held here with DG NAB Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza in the chair — also recommended to the chairman NAB to file a reference against former officers of land utilization department, Board of Revenue Sindh including former member Ghulam Mustafa Phul while inquires, investigations and various other operational matters were discussed in the meeting.

According to a press statement, the board recommended to the competent authority to file references against Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, ex-minister of finance, two former chairmen of FBR Abdullah Yousaf and Salman Siddique, and other FBR officials.

Dr Hafeez Sheikh was alleged to have been involved in misuse of authority during its previous tenure as finance minister in former PPP government thereby causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of $11.125m.

The regional board also recommended filing of reference against accused Ghulam Mustafa Phul, ex-member land utilisation department, Asif Memon, ex-deputy commissioner/EDO and others for their alleged involvement in misuse of authority in illegal allotment of government land at very nominal rates, thereby causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees.

The board accepted plea bargain application of accused Nazeer Ahmed for Rs1.083m in investigation against officers and officials of revenue department, Thana Bola Khan, District Jamshoro and others and recommended for approval of honourable Accountability Court Hyderabad.

The NAB spokesperson further informed that reference No. 1/2019/H in instant matter was already filed and under trial at the Accountability Court on allegations of misuse of authority and fake and fabricated revenue record and documents of 731-28 acres valuable government land.

The board also authorised Inquiry against accused Fayyaz Solangi, ex- deputy commissioner, District West Karachi and others alleging that the accused being DC West Karachi was involved in various acts of corruption and corrupt practices.

The board authorised inquiry against management of M/s Black Stone Developers and others on the complaints of more than 100 affectees.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2021