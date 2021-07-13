Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

Locally assembled e-bikes hit market

Aamir Shafaat KhanPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 08:34am
This photo shows Jolta Electric's JE-70D e-bike. — Photo courtesy Jolta Electric website
This photo shows Jolta Electric's JE-70D e-bike. — Photo courtesy Jolta Electric website

KARACHI: With most bike assemblers looking towards China for collaboration in the local assembly of electric bikes (e-bikes), a Punjab-based assembler claims to have introduced an indigenous model in the market that is also cheaper on the wallet.

“We have introduced the JE-70 e-bike with our indigenously developed technology. No foreign funding, no joint venture with the Chinese or any country in the world,” said Mohammad Usman Sheikh, the CEO of Jolta Electric, in a conversation with Dawn on Monday.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Jolta’s JE-70 model at a ceremony held in Islamabad. The locally developed e-bike is priced at Rs82,500 and has a maximum speed limit of 60 km per hour.

The government is reported to have received 17 applications from various investors for local assembly of e-bikes in Pakistan.

Without mentioning the total investment in the assembly line at Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate, the CEO said he could not tell how many e-bikes had been booked so far after the launching last week. “An overwhelming response was received from new buyers,” he said confidently.

Upbeat CEO says overwhelming response received from buyers

“Students, teachers and courier companies have shown their interest in the e-bike,” he said, adding that people in the interior of Sindh and Punjab are keen on the model given their movement of short distance of 15-20 km between towns and villages.

“The e-bike needs an overnight charging of 1.5 units at home which is sufficient for 80km ride. The bike will only cost Rs1,000 per month on consumers’ wallet as compared to Rs4,000-5,000 on petrol-driven 70cc bike. An e-bike owner will save at least Rs4,000 per month,” he added.

The plant is rolling out 1,000 e-bikes per month. The company intends to raise the production to 6,000 units per month by December, followed by 100,000 units per month in the next five years. “We are planning to bring in four more models in the production line this year. The company also has plans to unveil three-wheelers, loaders and heavy vehicles,” Mr Sheikh said.

Currently, dry EV battery is being used which costs around Rs20,000 and has a life span of 2.5 years. However, the company is planning to shift to lithium batteries in other locally-assembled models in the next three to four months which would cost more.

He said the government’s incentives like one per cent general sales tax and 1pc duty on electric specific parts have attracted a lot of interest among new investors. “However, if the same low-priced bike is imported despite duty and tax incentives, it would carry a price tag of Rs100,000 as compared to Rs82,500 of JE-70,” he summed up.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2021 08:43am
Great first step.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2021 08:43am
Pakistan treading fast on the right track.
Reply Recommend 0
sfomann
Jul 13, 2021 08:43am
I would buy this ebike just to support our local industry, even though I really done need it. I will donate it someone in need,
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Jul 13, 2021 08:46am
An indigenously assembled model that uses all foreign parts isnt ‘manufacturing’!! Lol!
Reply Recommend 0
Gaonwalah from India
Jul 13, 2021 08:50am
Best wishes.
Reply Recommend 0
NG
Jul 13, 2021 08:52am
Looking like an 80's bike
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Jul 13, 2021 08:55am
This looks better than the Chinese junk bike
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Jul 13, 2021 08:58am
Good luck and improve the quality
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Peche Pakistan
Jul 13, 2021 09:04am
As usual big statement but little detail. Often ‘manufacturing’ is used but in reality its assembling. Like locally manufactured pakvac, in reality is ‘processed’ at home from concentrate, in a facility that has equipment and expertise of chinese ‘visitors’! Very carefully worded after they got a slap on the wrist by Chinese at attempted plagiarism!
Reply Recommend 0
SFW
Jul 13, 2021 09:20am
good initiative,... but not sure why does it have a fuel tank.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jul 13, 2021 09:24am
looks like a pathetic milkman bike.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 13, 2021 09:25am
@sfomann, Why not just donate the money to the needy, and let them decide, what to do with it. Instead of giving to to someone, who can afford to sell the product to someon else ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Jul 13, 2021 09:29am
The manufacturer claims that the bike is indigenously made but if you ask him that how many percent of body parts are made in Pakistan, the answer would be a big zero. Each and every part of it is imported from China.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Jul 13, 2021 09:31am
Why does the bike have an oil tank?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar Ahmed
Jul 13, 2021 09:31am
These are inefficient bikes, whole night charging is a big headache, without these doesn't work. Needs a lot of improvement in the design. They are charging a very high price, this is like a china bike without having an engine. The engine is replaced with Motor and Batteires.
Reply Recommend 0
Unpublished
Jul 13, 2021 09:36am
Good initiative.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 13, 2021 09:40am
Excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
Updated 13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

A cursory glance around the world offers encouragement and hope for women leaders when men like Trump have messed things up.
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...