Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2021

Bilawal arrives in New York on private visit

Anwar IqbalPublished July 13, 2021 - Updated July 13, 2021 07:49am
In this file photo, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has told his party workers that he is in the US on a private visit and will come again in September.

The PPP leader, who landed in New York on Sunday afternoon, met his party workers at the JFK airport before leaving for an undisclosed destination, apparently in Wyoming, to attend a conference.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is already in the US, fuelling speculations about the presence of two key PPP leaders at a time when the Biden administration is reviewing its strategy towards South Asia.

The Americans are worried about the fate of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of their troops from Afghanistan and want Pakistan to play a role in arranging a power-sharing deal between Kabul and the Taliban. Pakistan has offered to cooperate in this effort but has categorically said that it was neither asked for nor offering bases to the US military.

Both pro- and anti-PPP elements are linking the visit to the US concerns about Afghanistan, ignoring an earlier PPP statement that this was a private visit.

PM’s special assistant Shahbaz Gill triggered the speculations with a statement claiming that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was looking to strike a deal with the United States.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Since men have messed it up
13 Jul 2021

Since men have messed it up

Sample an all-women shadow government in India, one that promises to bring social cohesion, peace, equitable prosperity and
Overseas voting
13 Jul 2021

Overseas voting

Voting by expats has clear benefits but also entails challenges.
Can peace still be won?
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Can peace still be won?

As Taliban continue their military advance, fears are growing in the region and beyond about what lies ahead for Afghanistan.

Editorial

13 Jul 2021

Unfair campaigning

AS the campaign for elections in Azad Kashmir heats up, political rivals are hurling all kinds of accusations at ...
13 Jul 2021

No local democracy

POLITICAL rhetoric notwithstanding, local governments have always been an aberration in Pakistan. Half-hearted...
Muslim women’s ‘sale’
13 Jul 2021

Muslim women’s ‘sale’

The Indian government — if it still claims to adhere to secularism — must take to task those behind this sick stunt.
Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...