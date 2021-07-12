Pet dogs that mauled lawyer in Karachi's DHA put to sleep

Two pet dogs that attacked and injured a lawyer in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood last month have been put down, police said on Monday.

The victim and the dogs' owner had last week reached an out-of-court settlement.

The “compromise agreement” included conditions that the two dogs will be euthanised and their owner will donate to an animal welfare organisation.

South SSP (Investigation) Imran Mirza confirmed that the dogs were put to sleep by a veterinary clinic in accordance with the agreement, and police was informed of the same.

Suspect Humayun Ali Khan along with his dogs’ handlers, Fahad and Ali, was booked in a case pertaining to the attack on Advocate Mirza Akhtar by his dogs in DHA Phase-VI on June 16.

A video clip had gone viral on social media showing the senior lawyer getting mauled by the two pet dogs last month. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, which showed the dogs pouncing on and tackling the man to the ground while he was out for a walk. The victim was severely injured by the dogs before being rescued by some people.

Although legal proceedings in the case were under way, a compromise was reached between the lawyer and the dogs' owner to settle the matter.

According to the compromise agreement dated July 6, Akhtar had agreed to forgive Khan "for the sake of Allah" on the following conditions: