'Institutions' must follow Nawaz’s narrative if Pakistan has to progress: Maryam

Dawn.comPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated July 12, 2021 03:59pm
Maryam Nawaz said Nawaz Sharif was the son of the soil as even his enemies also acknowledged his patriotism. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday called upon “institutions” to follow the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “if Pakistan has to progress”.

Addressing a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Leepa Valley as part of her party's campaign for the upcoming AJK elections on July 25, Maryam emphasised that the former premier had criticised some individuals and not institutions, claiming that later some steps taken by the same individuals resulted in damage to Pakistan.

Without naming anyone, she said many people hatched propaganda against Nawaz Sharif and dubbed him “anti-army”.

“Such elements should be ashamed of themselves, because it was also Nawaz Sharif who had raised salaries of the Pakistan Army in his tenure,” she said, adding that Nawaz was a true son of the soil as "even his enemies acknowledge his patriotism."

Hitting out at the PTI government for hurling corruption allegations at her party, Maryam said, “The way they labelled PML-N and Nawaz Sharif as thieves was ridiculous and such claims have been exposed by the courts.”

The PML-N leader alleged that Imran Khan couldn’t face Nawaz Sharif “in the ring, because he has no public support, hence he keeps his rival out of the ring on false charges”.

She also claimed that PM Imran colluded with the “selectors” to scandalise Nawaz Sharif but his own narrative rebounded on him. She said court verdicts attest to the truth that no corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or Khawaja Saad Rafique were proven.

She claimed that PM Imran "used all state resources but still could not prove charges against Nawaz".

Maryam said even after being in power for three years, Imran Khan had to “steal” elections to defeat Nawaz, referring to the recently held polls in Gilgit Baltistan.

The PML-N leader said "Imran must remember that PML-N tigers would keep a watch on votes and not allow pilfering of the mandate."

“I would advise Imran Khan to not waste his time by showing up in Kashmir because people here have given their verdict [in favour of the PML-N],” she added.

She also urged Kashmiris to change the perception that parties ruling in the centre always emerge victorious in the AJK elections because they provide financial aid to the region.

Maryam also castigated the premier for burgeoning inflation in the country, saying prices of medicines had skyrocketed.

“I fear the same may also happen in Kashmir if Imran Khan sets his eyes on the region.”

She said Imran Khan was visiting AJK to seek votes, and insisted that people “ask him whether he is coming to reverse the development of Kashmir that took place under the leadership of outgoing PM Raja Farooq Haider.”

She also resented her detention in “fake cases”, saying “the NAB also told me that my stance of calling a spade a spade resulted in my captivity.”

The PML-N leader asked Imran Khan to seek forgiveness from Allah for his actions in the last three years.

Earlier, responding to chants of ‘Go Niazi Go’ from the crowd, Maryam said she would prefer to say “Go Imran Go”, remarking that all Niazis were respectable to her.

A Bostonian
Jul 12, 2021 04:05pm
This woman seems delusional.
Reply Recommend 0
Imdad
Jul 12, 2021 04:07pm
WHY is she walking 'FREE'?
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Jul 12, 2021 04:10pm
This lady don't have any shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 12, 2021 04:10pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 12, 2021 04:14pm
Look who's talking - a classified drama queen, master of fake news and deception. I just cannot see her being a PM, as she lacks in honesty, integrity and leadership qualities - she is only good at creating fake news without thinking of its adverse consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 12, 2021 04:17pm
Please first tell why you are making nation fool with photoshop pictures??? please tell
Reply Recommend 0
ghazi
Jul 12, 2021 04:20pm
narratives of the aristocrats do not suit country like Pakistan where the low income/common people form an overwhelming segment of the population and yet they have no voice and no share of power thanks to the wealthy designed political and electoral systems, hence all the problems that have faced Pakistan since its inception remain and more issues are being added. Pakistan has had enough of the rule by the inept, indolent wealthy.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 12, 2021 04:20pm
Maryam said, “The way they labelled PML-N and Nawaz Sharif as thieves was ridiculous and such claims have been exposed by the courts.” I suppose that’s why Nawaz the lion has been hiding in London, using the excuse “I’m so sick” What is “Nawaz narrative” ? To steal and to hide ? Yes the truth has been exposed
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jul 12, 2021 04:32pm
Didn't she get caught posting a fake photo of her daddy ji?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Khan
Jul 12, 2021 04:32pm
Not sure what right she has got to represent people. What are her credentials?
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Jul 12, 2021 04:34pm
Can we have someone of average intellect as candidate for PM and parliament? Nothing extraordinary, just average. It is shameful that people like her feel qualified to tell us that she should be followed. Probably because our people are not demanding competence and honesty.
Reply Recommend 0
Dandy Khan
Jul 12, 2021 04:34pm
Can anyone please tell her to keep quite?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 12, 2021 04:34pm
Fully Agreed. All People have to loot from Pakistan, and make properties in london and other countries. This is the narrative of Sharif Sahab.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Jul 12, 2021 04:34pm
They're already following it, almost all institutions are corrupt to the core !
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jul 12, 2021 04:36pm
Oh , Mrs. Safdar blow away.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Ahmed
Jul 12, 2021 04:36pm
Follow Nawaz's narrative and become an absconder.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzeb
Jul 12, 2021 04:37pm
Maryam Nawaz! Please watch out, you and your party might not even exist in the political landscape after the next general election.
Reply Recommend 0
Batool
Jul 12, 2021 04:39pm
Is her words is really a news, ridiculous
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 12, 2021 04:39pm
Did you know the meaning of honest ? Talking about progress . Shame
Reply Recommend 0

