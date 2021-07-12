'Institutions' must follow Nawaz’s narrative if Pakistan has to progress: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday called upon “institutions” to follow the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “if Pakistan has to progress”.

Addressing a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Leepa Valley as part of her party's campaign for the upcoming AJK elections on July 25, Maryam emphasised that the former premier had criticised some individuals and not institutions, claiming that later some steps taken by the same individuals resulted in damage to Pakistan.

Without naming anyone, she said many people hatched propaganda against Nawaz Sharif and dubbed him “anti-army”.

“Such elements should be ashamed of themselves, because it was also Nawaz Sharif who had raised salaries of the Pakistan Army in his tenure,” she said, adding that Nawaz was a true son of the soil as "even his enemies acknowledge his patriotism."

Hitting out at the PTI government for hurling corruption allegations at her party, Maryam said, “The way they labelled PML-N and Nawaz Sharif as thieves was ridiculous and such claims have been exposed by the courts.”

The PML-N leader alleged that Imran Khan couldn’t face Nawaz Sharif “in the ring, because he has no public support, hence he keeps his rival out of the ring on false charges”.

She also claimed that PM Imran colluded with the “selectors” to scandalise Nawaz Sharif but his own narrative rebounded on him. She said court verdicts attest to the truth that no corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or Khawaja Saad Rafique were proven.

She claimed that PM Imran "used all state resources but still could not prove charges against Nawaz".

Maryam said even after being in power for three years, Imran Khan had to “steal” elections to defeat Nawaz, referring to the recently held polls in Gilgit Baltistan.

The PML-N leader said "Imran must remember that PML-N tigers would keep a watch on votes and not allow pilfering of the mandate."

“I would advise Imran Khan to not waste his time by showing up in Kashmir because people here have given their verdict [in favour of the PML-N],” she added.

She also urged Kashmiris to change the perception that parties ruling in the centre always emerge victorious in the AJK elections because they provide financial aid to the region.

Maryam also castigated the premier for burgeoning inflation in the country, saying prices of medicines had skyrocketed.

“I fear the same may also happen in Kashmir if Imran Khan sets his eyes on the region.”

She said Imran Khan was visiting AJK to seek votes, and insisted that people “ask him whether he is coming to reverse the development of Kashmir that took place under the leadership of outgoing PM Raja Farooq Haider.”

She also resented her detention in “fake cases”, saying “the NAB also told me that my stance of calling a spade a spade resulted in my captivity.”

The PML-N leader asked Imran Khan to seek forgiveness from Allah for his actions in the last three years.

Earlier, responding to chants of ‘Go Niazi Go’ from the crowd, Maryam said she would prefer to say “Go Imran Go”, remarking that all Niazis were respectable to her.