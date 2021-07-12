Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 12, 2021

Taliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni: officials

ReutersPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated July 12, 2021 02:45pm
Members of the Afghan Special Forces pray on a highway before a combat mission against the Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11. — Reuters
Members of the Afghan Special Forces pray on a highway before a combat mission against the Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11. — Reuters

Taliban fighters have surrounded the city of Ghazni in central Afghanistan, taking over civilians' homes to fight security forces, officials said on Monday, the latest urban centre under threat from the insurgents.

The offensive was the latest on a provincial capital as the Taliban make a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces.

"The situation in Ghazni city is very critical ... the Taliban use civilian houses as hideouts and fire upon the ANDSF (Afghan security forces), this makes the situation very difficult for the ANDSF to operate against the Taliban," said Hassan Rezayi, a member of Ghazni's provincial council.

Violence has surged in the country since US President Joe Biden announced in April that American troops would withdraw by Sept 11, ending 20 years in Afghanistan.

The US general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, is to relinquish command on Monday, in a symbolic end to America's longest conflict.

Peace talks between the Taliban and the government have nominally been continuing in Qatar's capital but officials say they are making little progress.

Clashes between the two sides are also continuing in the southern province of Kandahar where the Taliban traditionally have had a strong presence, locals said. Ghazni is on the main road between Kabul and Kandahar city.

"Since the past four days, armed Taliban are attacking ... Kandahar city from the western direction," said Hamidzai Lalay, a former member of parliament who is fighting with armed men against the Taliban in Kandahar. "Afghan security forces, including special forces, are fighting the Taliban and trying to push them back."

Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the situation in Kandahar was "completely under control of ANDSF" which had carried out air and ground operations in recent days.

So far, the Taliban have not been able to hold provincial capitals but they have put pressure on Afghan security forces to respond to offensives around the country.

On Sunday, security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on Taluqan, the provincial centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan.

Last week, Taliban fighters entered the capital of the western province of Badghis, seizing police and security facilities and attempting to take over the governor's office before special forces pushed them back.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Changez Khan
Jul 12, 2021 03:05pm
It is over.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Balochistan conundrum
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Balochistan conundrum

So much blood has been shed, with very few families in the Baloch heartland unaffected by tragedy.

Editorial

Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...
11 Jul 2021

Population emergency

OVER the past two decades, successive governments have sidestepped the issue of population control and hidden behind...
The Delta concern
11 Jul 2021

The Delta concern

With the spread of Delta variant, fear that mass infections will cripple healthcare infrastructure is frighteningly real.
11 Jul 2021

Tax notices

HARASSMENT of taxpayers by the FBR is wrong, illegal and unacceptable. But equally wrong, illegal and unacceptable ...