Today's Paper | July 12, 2021

Lightning strikes in India kill 38 people in 24 hours

APPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated July 12, 2021 12:23pm
Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September. — AFP/File
Lightning has killed at least 38 people across two Indian states over the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

A majority of the deaths occurred in the western state of Rajasthan, where 11 people died after being struck by lightning near a watchtower at the 12th century Amber Fort, police said.

Senior police officer Anand Srivastava said some of the victims were taking selfies near the watchtower when lightning struck late on Sunday.

Srivastava said at least nine more people were killed and nearly 20 others were injured in separate lightning strikes when the state was lashed with thunderstorms and monsoon rains.

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people were killed by lightning on Sunday, said Manoj Dixit, a government official. Most of those killed were farm labourers working in fields.

Both state governments announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more lightning in the next two days.

Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September.

More than 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019, according to the the most recent official figures available.

Comments (5)
Parvez
Jul 12, 2021 12:31pm
News like this is simply sad.....
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 12, 2021 12:37pm
BJP/MODI are in a very bad luck. All the problems are in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jul 12, 2021 12:44pm
Just curious, will Pakistanis describe this to be a"Good News"?
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 12, 2021 12:59pm
@Chacha Jee, Not at all Chacha jee, loss of innocent life is always sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Jul 12, 2021 01:08pm
Why are all trouble in India?
Reply Recommend 0

