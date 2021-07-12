Dawn Logo

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous Amer Fort

AFPPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated July 12, 2021 07:36pm
Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September. — AFP/File
Several people reportedly taking selfies near a historical fort in northern India were among nearly 80 killed by lightning strikes during the early stages of the annual monsoon season, officials said on Monday.

Deadly lightning strikes are common in the vast Asian nation during the June-September deluge, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern Indian plains.

Of the 76 killed, at least 23 people died in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watchtowers near the famous 12th-century Amer Fort late on Sunday, a state disaster department official told AFP.

“It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified,” a senior Jaipur police officer, Saurabh Tiwari, added.

He said up to 30 people were on the towers when the lightning struck.

Emergency teams were checking if any victims had fallen into a deep moat on one side of the towers.

“Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out in panic and extreme pain,” he added.

Officials told local media some of those killed were taking selfies during the storm.

Every year, tens of thousands of tourists visit the Amer Fort, a medieval complex on a hilltop outside Jaipur also known as the Amber Fort.

People had been flocking to the fort, which gives a panoramic view of the tourist city of Jaipur, after several weeks of intense heat in the state.

In the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 42 people were killed in lightning strikes on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. They did not give further details about where they had been killed.

Another 11 people died in the central state of Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, an official at the state's disaster control room told AFP.

Two of them, who had taken their camels and sheep for grazing, were sheltering under a tree when they were hit by lightning, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the victims' families would be offered compensation.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more lightning in the next two days, according to an AP report.

Last month, 27 people were killed and four passengers on a flight were hospitalised after severe turbulence during monsoon storms in the eastern state of West Bengal.

Nearly 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019, according to the National Crime Records Bureau — the most recent figures available.

The monsoon is crucial to replenishing water supplies in South Asia but also causes widespread death and destruction across the region each year.

Parvez
Jul 12, 2021 12:31pm
News like this is simply sad.....
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 12, 2021 12:37pm
BJP/MODI are in a very bad luck. All the problems are in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jul 12, 2021 12:44pm
Just curious, will Pakistanis describe this to be a"Good News"?
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 12, 2021 12:59pm
@Chacha Jee, Not at all Chacha jee, loss of innocent life is always sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Jul 12, 2021 01:08pm
Why are all trouble in India?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jul 12, 2021 02:04pm
Just curious will Amit Shah hold a press conference to reveal ISI’s connection to this misery?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Gowani
Jul 12, 2021 03:23pm
@Chacha Jee, Not at all. The misery of the common man is same in the third-world countries. Why not do something for them together rather than allowing ourselves to be used by the disgusting politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 12, 2021 03:23pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2021 03:39pm
The probability of lightening strike on humans is very low but, killing 38 people at once, is too much of any probability.
Reply Recommend 0

