Withdrawal of security from politicians in KP stirs controversy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to withdraw police security from 29 persons including two former chief ministers and other political figures has stirred a controversy as Awami National Party has termed the move an attempt to silence them.

However, provincial government in a statement tried to dispel the impression and claimed that the move was aimed at withdrawal of guards deployed with the people, who were using them for show off.

An order issued by the elite police headquarters on July 10 stated that as per directions of competent authority, gunners and security guards were closed from officers as well pubic representatives with immediate effect. It said that the guards were directed to report to elite police headquarters.

ANP terms it an attempt to silence political leaders while govt dispels the impression

Prominent among those, whose security retinue has been withdrawn, are former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam, ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan, former minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Asma Arbab Alamgir and former speaker of provincial assembly Kiramatullah Chagarmati.

Mr Hoti will lose eight police guards while Mr Muqam and Mr Wali three guards each and Mr Iftikhar and Mr Sherpao one guard each.

Mr Sherpao has in the past survived three suicide attacks. Mr Muqam has also survived three assassination attempts including a suicide attack while Mian Iftikhar Hussain lost his only son to the assailants of outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and his name routinely crops up on the list of those politicians facing life threats from time to time.

Soon after the details of security withdrawal came to the surface late on Saturday, leadership of ANP, which has been at the crosshairs of militant attacks in the province, vehemently reacted to the decision.

Provincial government on Sunday tried to clear the air surrounding the decision and said that it was aimed at withdrawing police guards from those, who were using it for pomp and show.

The statement said that a hundred of people across the province were provided with police guards while many of them were given security following home department’s permission.

However, many others used their influence to get the guards and were using it for show off, it added.

The statement said that withdrawal of security was across the board, non-discriminatory, fair and transparent and as per the laid down government policy. It said that security would not be withdrawn from all those, who were entitled and were vulnerable to serious life threats irrespective of political affiliation.

On the other hand, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan in a statement said that his party leaders’ security retinue was being withdrawn at such a juncture when the threats they were facing increased manifolds.

He said that his party was being targeted for taking clear and unequivocal stand against terrorism. He also condemned the decision to withdraw police guards from Mr Hoti and Mr Hussain, saying that the former served as chief minister of the province while the only son of the latter was killed by militants.

Mr Khan said that they would book police chief and chief minister if anything happened to their party leaders and workers.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2021