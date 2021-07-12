Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 12, 2021

New, civilised Afghan Taliban may prefer talks to guns: Rashid

Aamir YasinPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated July 12, 2021 08:31am
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed believes that “new, civilised Afghan Taliban” would prefer talks to guns after Afghanistan suffered violence, civil war and repeated invasions by foreign forces in recent decades. — DawnNewsTV/File
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed believes that “new, civilised Afghan Taliban” would prefer talks to guns after Afghanistan suffered violence, civil war and repeated invasions by foreign forces in recent decades. — DawnNewsTV/File

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed believes that “new, civilised Afghan Taliban” would prefer talks to guns after Afghanistan suffered violence, civil war and repeated invasions by foreign forces in recent decades.

In an informal interaction with reporters during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election campaign on Sunday, the minister stated Islamabad would accept any government in Afghanistan that has the backing of the Afghan people.

He was of the opinion that all stakeholders in Afghanistan should come to table for a political settlement to ensure that the country did not plunge into yet another civil war. “The dialogue with Taliban will be in the interest of all. We will support peace in neighboring country Afghanistan,” he said.

Suggests Afghan stakeholders to hold dialogue for peace

The federal minister told reporters that Afghan leaders Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, Mullah Baradar, Ustad Atta Mohammad Nur and all stakeholders should come to the table for dialogue.

Mr Rashid made it clear that Pakistan wanted peace in the region. “If China wanted to invest 400 billion dollars in Iran, it will not be possible without peace in Afghanistan. The train we want to bring to Uzbekistan is not possible without stability in Afghanistan. China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan are in a changed region,” he said.

Due to its strategic location, no superpower could ignore Pakistan, he said, adding that Islamabad’s role was important in the region.

He said India was carrying out terrorist activities in Afghanistan and over the past 40 years was involved in spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan. However, India got embarrassment in Afghanistan, he said.

The interior minister said that with the fencing of Afghan border, Pakistan was in a better position than it had been in the past. He explained that the Torkham and Chaman borders were being managed well. He categorically stated that Pakistan would not allow anyone to use its land for disturbing peace in Afghanistan or the entire region.

He said the Pakistan Army had given a detailed briefing to the parliamentarians on the national security and army and political leadership were on the same page.

Talking about the upcoming elections in Azad and Jammu Kashmir, the minister lashed out at ‘irresponsible leadership’ of the opposition parties, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz, and said they were using inappropriate and derogatory language at public rallies in AJK.

He said the opposition was talking all the time against Prime Minister Imran Khan but they highlighted the Kashmir issue only on TV. He said the US and the UK authorities were aware of the several bank accounts of the opposition leaders in those countries.

Mr Rashid, chief of the Awami Muslim League, said that the hue and cry over what the opposition parties called ‘pre-poll rigging’ indicated that they were losing the battle in the upcoming AJK elections.

He sounded confident that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was likely to form its government in AJK after winning with an overwhelming majority. He said the PTI already had formed its government in the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. “Both the leaders of PML-N and PPP foresee their defeat in the AJK,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tony
Jul 12, 2021 08:10am
They blew up girls school on mother's day killing 70 school girls. How civilized? Forget Afghanistan, Pakistan needs few civilized ministers, that too urgently.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 12, 2021 08:14am
The Afghan majority (Pukhtoons) had their land snatched at gunpoint. Now they get it back.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 12, 2021 08:32am
Sheikh sahib says new civilized regime will prefer talks to guns, so it it was so uncivilized before then why were we the first to recognize them, were we wrong ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Balochistan conundrum
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Balochistan conundrum

So much blood has been shed, with very few families in the Baloch heartland unaffected by tragedy.

Editorial

Cross-border attacks
Updated 12 Jul 2021

Cross-border attacks

With Taliban unwilling for a negotiated settlement, Pakistan has limited options to influence what happens inside Afghanistan.
12 Jul 2021

Factory fire

AN avoidable tragedy in Bangladesh on Friday claimed at least 52 lives when a massive inferno tore through a factory...
12 Jul 2021

Seaside or toxic brew?

IN terms of areas of operation in which Pakistan has failed to do anywhere near enough, there is no dearth of points...
11 Jul 2021

Population emergency

OVER the past two decades, successive governments have sidestepped the issue of population control and hidden behind...
The Delta concern
11 Jul 2021

The Delta concern

With the spread of Delta variant, fear that mass infections will cripple healthcare infrastructure is frighteningly real.
11 Jul 2021

Tax notices

HARASSMENT of taxpayers by the FBR is wrong, illegal and unacceptable. But equally wrong, illegal and unacceptable ...