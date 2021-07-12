Dawn Logo

Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro final

AFPPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated July 12, 2021 07:41am
Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. — Reuters
LONDON: Italy inflicted more penalty heartache on England to win Sunday’s Euro 2020 final 3-2 in a shootout, Bukayo Saka missing the decisive kick to deny the hosts after the game at Wembley had ended in a draining 1-1 draw through extra time.

Saka’s kick was repelled by Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Italy the Henri Delaunay trophy for the second time at the end of a shootout in which England scored their first two penalties, but then saw Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also fail.

Jorginho could have won it for Italy only for his penalty to be saved by Jordan Pickford, giving renewed hope to the England camp who had earlier created a febrile atmosphere with their team looking set to run away with this final.

The nerve-shredding climax seemed unlikely given the way the match began, with Luke Shaw scoring for Gareth Southgate’s England after just one minute and 57 seconds, the fastest goal ever in a European Championship final stunning a team who arrived here on a record 33-match unbeaten run.

Italy were shell-shocked and struggled to recover in a stadium where the official attendance was 67,173, but more England fans clearly managed to enter after disgraceful scenes when supporters without tickets stormed the gates.

Serious questions will be asked about security — the game was also briefly held up by a pitch invader late on — but English fans were obviously desperate to see their team finally win a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy, though, had most of the possession after falling behind and ultimately deserved their equaliser when it came midway through the second half through Leonardo Bonucci.

With no further scoring, this was the first European Championship final to be decided on penalties since 1976.

It is more penalty agony for England, whose list of previous shootout exits included losing to Italy at Euro 2012 as well as in the Euro 96 semi-finals against Germany when Southgate missed the crucial kick.

While their 55-year wait to win another major international title goes on, Italy’s own particular half-century of hurt is over.

The Azzurri have won four World Cups, but their sole European Championship triumph before this dated back to 1968.

They had lost two European Championship finals in little over two decades, with the agony of losing to France via a golden goal in Rotterdam in 2000 and then being torn apart by Spain in 2012, going down 4-0 in Kiev.

Roberto Mancini’s team had an extra day’s rest in between the semi-finals and this final, but they appeared completely unprepared for the experience that awaited them in London.

England’s baying supporters created a hostile atmosphere, and that combined with Southgate’s tactical choices seemed to catch the Italians off guard.

Within two minutes the choice of system paid dividends as England broke forward, Harry Kane opening the play up to Trippier, who crossed from the right to the far post where the arriving Shaw scored on the half-volley.

ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jul 12, 2021 07:46am
Great match when match go on penalty shoot out at that time your goal keeper is only man who convert the match in to win
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Jul 12, 2021 08:08am
Well England play a volleyball game, no tactical runs and no Tiki-taka or Tiqui-taca passing to score with skills; its all boring watching them. The fun of football, like hockey is in the athleticism of players controlling and maneuvering the ball, which England has always lacked. England wins are often with dives in penalty area and luck but an infrequent display of athleticism.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 12, 2021 08:36am
First a trophy for Messi and now England lose to Italy... on penalties. I'm happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 12, 2021 08:49am
Mafias won the trophy.
Reply Recommend 0

HARASSMENT of taxpayers by the FBR is wrong, illegal and unacceptable. But equally wrong, illegal and unacceptable ...