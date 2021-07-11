Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 11, 2021

Model found dead at house in Lahore’s DHA

Wasim RiazPublished July 11, 2021 - Updated July 11, 2021 07:16pm
Model Nayab Nadeem was found dead at her house in Lahore's Defence-V. — Photo via Punjab Police
A model was found dead at her residence in Lahore’s Defence neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

According to the First Information Report of the incident, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, 29-year-old Nayab Nadeem, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unknown suspects at her house in DHA Phase-V.

The case was registered on behalf of one of the two stepbrothers of the deceased woman.

Citing initial investigations, Defence B Police Station SHO Nayyar Nisar said police suspected that the model was strangulated, but added that the post-mortem report will reveal the facts about her death.

The complainant, Muhammad Ali, stated that he visited his sister’s place on July 9 around midnight and found her dead on the floor unclothed. “There were scars on my sister’s neck,” he said in a statement.

He added that he found a net of her bathroom window broken. He said he suspected that his sister was murdered and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book.

Ali said he had been regularly visiting her sister’s house for a year to inquire about her well-being and provide her with groceries.

According to the complainant, Nayab lived alone in the house and she wasn’t married.

In May, a Pakistani-origin British woman was found dead at her rented house in Lahore's DHA.

Identified as Maya (25), she was shot in the head. She had arrived from the UK some two months back where her family was settled.

A case was registered against two men over the woman's death.

Desi
Jul 11, 2021 06:36pm
Death of a model became big news, what about the girl who could have died in small remote villages?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jul 11, 2021 06:44pm
@Desi , do you know how many people die every second all over the world
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Mehmood
Jul 11, 2021 06:52pm
Shocking. The criminal should be punished.
Reply Recommend 0

