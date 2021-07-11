South Punjab set to get its first Amazon facility

LAHORE: Pakistan Post is set to inaugurate south Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfilment and Facilitation Centre (AFFC) in Multan after Eidul Azha. The facility will provide local handmade and cultural products access to the international market.

One-and-a-half months ago, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood had announced that e-commerce giant Amazon had added Pakistan to its sellers’ list. Following the development, Pakistani entrepreneurs became eligible to sell on the platform. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME), youth and women entrepreneurs will have ample opportunities to connect with the global market via the Amazon platform.

A warehouse of e-commerce platform will be set up at GPO Multan

The platform offers Amazon’s 3P model (third party relationship) where retailers sell directly to buyers through the marketplace which serves brand owners. Under Amazon’s 1P model, the marketplace acts as retailers while a brand is the wholesale supplier for mass producers who want to produce for Amazon brand items.

Post Master General (PMG) Zulfiqar Husnain said the opportunity would bring dynamism to the country’s manufacturing sector to compete in the international market.

“Most of the work has been completed on the AFFC at the General Post Office Dera Adda and it would be functional after Eidul Azha. An Amazon warehouse would also be established at GPO Multan. Work was also in progress to set up Amazon centers with warehouses in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and other districts of south Punjab,” he added.

In this regard, the Pakistan Post officials also held a meeting with the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to jointly work to promote local products in the international market.

MCCI president Khawja Salahuddin and others were present in the meeting to discuss working with Amazon.

Mr Husnain said Pakistan Post, MCCI and Amazon should collaborate to increase economic growth in the SME sector. “We would provide state-of-the-art facilities to the business community. Craftsmen would be given the opportunity to promote their products at international level by registering it on Amazon,” he added.

