Rashid sees better ties between govt, opposition after AJK polls

• Calls PDM a dead horse that posed no challenge to PM

• Foresees PTI govt in Azad Kashmir

• Says talks with India possible only after occupied Kashmir’s status restored

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday hinted that relations between the government and opposition would improve after the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections scheduled for July 25.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Imran Khan will complete its term and the statements of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his visit to the United States would have no impact on its tenure,” Mr Ahmed said while addressing a public meeting on Tipu Road in connection with the upcoming AJK polls.

Though the minister did not elaborate on his remarks about what he meant when he said relations between the government and opposition would improve, it is believed that he was trying to downplay the ongoing war of words between both sides during the ongoing election campaign in AJK.

Commenting on the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said: “PDM is a dead horse and has failed to grab the attention of people.”

He said the opposition did not pose any challenge to Imran Khan as he was working for the country’s prosperity and would complete his term, adding that the government was striving to improve the living standard of the citizens.

Mr Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue before the comity of nations in a befitting manner, adding that no one before him had highlighted the issue so forcefully.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan would not hold talks with India until it restored occupied Kashmir’s pre-August 5, 2019 status.

He was confident that the PTI would win the AJK elections, form a government in the region and work for the Kashmiris under the honest leadership of Imran Khan, adding that the prime minister would visit the region in the coming days and he would also accompany him.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the interior minister said Pakistan would not allow any country to use its land to disturb regional peace, stressing that Islamabad desired peace in Afghanistan and would accept any decision made by its people about their country’s future.

He said the top civil and military leadership was working hard to bring both the Afghan government and Taliban on the table to ensure lasting peace in the neighbouring country, adding that PM Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Foreign Office were striving in this regard.

Talking about people stranded in Torkham, the minister said only those who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 would be allowed to cross the border due to an uptick in cases in the country.

He said after the emergence of the Delta variant, the government had taken a number of steps to secure people, therefore those who were not vaccinated and had tested positive would be quarantined.

“Torkham border is open for vaccinated people,” he added.

The minister said Leh Nullah Expressway project would be completed in three years and it would be a major relief for the people of Rawalpindi, saving them from floods and providing an alternative route between the twin cities.

Mr Ahmed said it was his dream to provide a better environment to the residents of the garrison city.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2021