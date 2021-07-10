Dawn Logo

Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 21

Javed HussainPublished July 10, 2021 - Updated July 10, 2021 10:01pm
Eidul Azha would be celebrated across the country on July 21 (Wednesday). — APP/File
The Zilhaj moon has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee in Karachi and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

Members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee and officials of the Pakistan Meteorological department were also present.

The chairman said that moon-sighting testimonies were not received from any part of the country, adding that the first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 12 (Monday).

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had predicted that the moon would not be sighted in the country. There are no chances of the moon being sighted in Islamabad either, the department said.

In May, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced the sighting of moon for the month of Shawwal after 11:30pm. The meeting in Islamabad had lasted more than four hours.

